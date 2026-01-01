ADVERTISEMENT

In pictures: From Park Street to Digha beach, Bengal gives 2026 a grand welcome

Kolkata ushered in 2026 with lively New Year’s Eve celebrations and packed public spaces on 1 January

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 01.01.26, 02:39 PM
As Kolkatans bid goodbye to 2025, celebrations were seen across the city on New Year’s Eve. Park Street, usually packed by early evening, witnessed a slightly thinner crowd, standing out from the usual rush associated with the night
Photos: Soumyajit Dey
With the temperature hovering around 15 degrees Celsius, the winter chill appeared to have influenced plans for many revellers. Crowd aversion was also noticeable, as fewer people gathered along the stretch despite the festive atmosphere
In south Kolkata, several residents stepped out to celebrate at the Patuli Foodpath. Families and groups of friends were seen spending the evening over food and conversations, adding to the local buzz
New Year’s morning brought a visible shift in the city’s mood. Public spaces across Kolkata saw large crowds as residents headed out to mark the first day of 2026
With the minimum temperature dropping to 11.6 degrees Celsius, Alipore Zoo attracted large crowds, with families travelling from different parts of West Bengal.
Victoria Memorial also saw heavy footfall, with both locals and tourists turning up in large numbers
At the Maidan, people basked in the winter sun, played games and enjoyed cups of hot bhanrer cha, rounding off a festive and relaxed start to the New Year.
Away from Kolkata, Digha saw New Year celebrations light up the coastline as revellers welcomed 2026 with firecrackers and beachside gatherings. Tourists thronged the seafront late into the night, adding to the festive mood at the seaside town
Amit Datta
