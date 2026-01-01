In pictures: From Park Street to Digha beach, Bengal gives 2026 a grand welcome

As Kolkatans bid goodbye to 2025, celebrations were seen across the city on New Year’s Eve. Park Street, usually packed by early evening, witnessed a slightly thinner crowd, standing out from the usual rush associated with the nightPhotos: Soumyajit Dey
Away from Kolkata, Digha saw New Year celebrations light up the coastline as revellers welcomed 2026 with firecrackers and beachside gatherings. Tourists thronged the seafront late into the night, adding to the festive mood at the seaside townAmit Datta