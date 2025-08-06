SN Ghosh Avenue craters throw life off track at Narendrapur; businesses hit, commuters suffer

Residents of Narendrapur in suburban Kolkata have been awaiting repair of the crucial SN Ghosh Avenue — a pothole-riddled stretch that has become a commuter’s nightmare — for nearly two years, with several letters to the authorities, including a few to chief minister Mamata Banerjee, going unheeded since 2023.

Residents say the road was dug up for repair in November 2023, but the work stopped abruptly, and nothing has been done since.

In a letter addressed to chief minister Mamata Banerjee in 2024 via email, residents urged her to look into the matter urgently. The letter has also been marked to the Rajpur Sonarpur Municipality and the Engineer-in-Chief (ENC) of the Public Works Department (PWD).

“The road surface is now riddled with potholes, cracks, and uneven patches, making navigation extremely difficult, especially during inclement weather. It poses a concern for the safety of pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists alike,” the letter read.

Abhirup Basu, a communication professional and long-time resident of Mayfair Greens on SN Ghosh Avenue, said, “The road was in good condition until it was dug up in November. Initially, work progressed quickly but stopped around Diwali. Since then, the road has remained in shambles.”

The poor road condition has had cascading effects on the daily lives of residents. “Our cars are getting severely damaged. I had to replace my car’s shock absorbers last year due to the road condition, and the vehicle is only four years old,” Basu added.

Residents said several elderly people have suffered leg fractures after falling on the road. In emergency situations, ambulances struggle to reach patients.

“The situation is particularly challenging for our elderly residents, who are facing increasing difficulties in mobility, impacting their quality of life,” the letter, sent to Mamata in October 2024, read.

Manab Kalyan Pandit, a local bakery owner on the stretch, said his business has taken a hit. “My sales have been down for the last few months due to the poor condition of the road. Customers avoid this stretch. We even informed the local councillor but nothing has been done.”

Rajib Saha, who works as a facility manager in a nearby housing complex, added, “It has become a daily challenge to commute on SN Ghosh Avenue. It is full of muddy craters and risky to ride a bike on at night. My bike’s repair costs have gone up because of frequent breakdowns.”

Despite sending multiple emails to the authorities, residents say they are yet to receive a response.

The area falls under Rajpur Sonarpur Municipality ward no. 26. The councilor, Reshna Khatun Mondal, has assured a fix before Durga Puja. However, with the monsoon worsening the situation, residents are making a renewed plea for immediate action.

Mondal wasn’t available for a reaction on Wednesday.

The poor condition of roads in and around Kolkata has been a pressing issue this monsoon. From north to south, east to west — craters and potholes on roads have thrown life off track.