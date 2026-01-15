Bollywood stars Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor cast votes in BMC polls

Actors Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Juhi Chawla were among the several Bollywood stars who cast their votes in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls on Thursday.

Aamir Khan cast his vote and appealed to all voters to exercise their franchise. The actor’s ex-wife Kiran Rao also participated in the electoral process.

Actress Juhi Chawla flaunted her inked finger. “Voting is today,” she captioned her post on Instagram.

Mismatched actress Prajakta Koli exercised her franchise. She posted a selfie with the caption, “Did my bit.”

Actress Shraddha Kapoor was seen outside a polling booth.

Singer Kailash Kher posed for lensmen outside a polling station.

Actor Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna cast their votes.

Music composer-singer Vishal Dadlani also cast his vote. “It’s your country, your city, your responsibility,” he said to reporters, urging Mumbaikars to be active participants in the electoral process.

"Whoever comes to power, the issues for the people will remain the same, pollution, ecological balance, employment, and such issues should be sorted out. We need to become the voice of the people,” said actress Divya Dutta, flaunting her inked finger.

Actress-politician Hema Malini, along with fellow actors Nana Patekar and Suniel Shetty, appealed to Mumbaikars to step out and cast their vote.

After casting his vote in BMC polls, actor Shetty said, “The experience was good, and the arrangements were well organised. Everyone should come out and vote, as this is the most important grassroots election.”