In pictures: Yerin Ha, Luke Thompson, Ruth Gemmell attend ‘Bridgerton’ S4 Paris premiere

Actors Yerin Ha, Luke Thompson, Ruth Gemmell and Golda Rosheuvel were among the stars who attended a special premiere of Netflix’s upcoming period drama Bridgerton Season 4 in Paris on Wednesday. Here’s a look.

Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson are set to play the lead couple — Sophie Baek and Benedict Bridgerton — in the show. While Yerin opted for a teal floor-grazing gown, Luke sported an all-black suit at the premiere.

Actress Claudia Jessie made a head-turning appearance at the premiere night in a black suit with floral motifs. She is set to reprise her role as Eloise Bridgerton in the upcoming season.

Ruth Gemell, who plays Violet Bridgerton in the series, dazzled in a custom-made Rebecca Vallance Henrietta Gown at the event.

Actress Golda Rosheuvel also attended the event. She is set to return as Queen Charlotte in Season 4 of the Regency era drama. Rosheuvel wore an orange knit outfit designed by Franco-Swiss designer Lora Sonney.

Actor Daniel Francis, who plays Lord Marcus Anderson in the Shondaland series, also attended the premiere.

Season 4 of the Chris Van Dusen-created series includes returning cast members like Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Victor Alli (Lord John Stirling), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Simone Ashley (Kate Bridgerton), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), and Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton).

Actors Hannah Dodd and Victor Ali also attended the event.

The upcoming season will drop on Netflix in two parts — Part I on January 29 and Part II on February 26.