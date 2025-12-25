From Eco Park to Maidan and Alipore Zoo to Park Street, Christmas celebrations in Kolkata draw thousands

Christmas Day 2025 was cool and crisp — perfect for festivities. People began their day by offering up candles and prayers outside St Paul’s CathedralSoumyajit Dey
Eco Park’s Christ the Redeemer replica statue also drew hoards of visitors on the holidayAmit Datta
Nicco Park was decked up and families flocked to the amusement park for fun rides and gamesAmit Datta
What is a holiday without witnessing massive crowds outside Victoria Memorial?Soumyajit Dey
Visitors enjoy glimpses of giraffes and other animals at Alipore Zoo — an annual ritual for many KolkatansSoumyajit Dey
The Maidan, too, saw lots of families and friend groups head out for a day in the sun as mercury dipped to the lowest yet recorded in Kolkata this winterSoumyajit Dey