From Eco Park to Maidan and Alipore Zoo to Park Street, Christmas celebrations in Kolkata draw thousands

The City of Joy basks in a festive mood

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 25.12.25, 03:37 PM
Christmas Day 2025 was cool and crisp — perfect for festivities. People began their day by offering up candles and prayers outside St Paul’s Cathedral
Soumyajit Dey
Eco Park’s Christ the Redeemer replica statue also drew hoards of visitors on the holiday
Amit Datta


Nicco Park was decked up and families flocked to the amusement park for fun rides and games
Amit Datta


What is a holiday without witnessing massive crowds outside Victoria Memorial?
Soumyajit Dey


Visitors enjoy glimpses of giraffes and other animals at Alipore Zoo — an annual ritual for many Kolkatans
Soumyajit Dey


The Maidan, too, saw lots of families and friend groups head out for a day in the sun as mercury dipped to the lowest yet recorded in Kolkata this winter
Soumyajit Dey


Christmas 2025 Kolkata Christmas
