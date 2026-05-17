Quirky trinkets to ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ merch: Forty-year-old Patuli fair has something for everyone

For four decades, the fairground in Patuli has drawn bustling crowds with its cultural fair. This year is no different. The fair, which kicked off a week ago and will continue till June 11, features a wide variety of affordable finds for visitors of all age groups, tastes and genders.
Rows of brightly lit stalls, the aroma of street food and the sound of children enjoying amusement rides have once again brought the neighbourhood fair to life.
Shoppers can pick up quirky fridge magnets starting at Rs 50, colourful keychains at Rs 80 and tiny knick-knacks priced as low as Rs 10. Accessories are available from Rs 30 onwards, while premium jewellery pieces start at Rs 200.
Hand-painted bags, cotton saris, comfortable tees and daily-wear kurtas are also among the popular attractions.
Several stalls display ceramic mugs, cups and decorative showpieces, while faux flowers add a splash of colour to the fair.
One of the crowd-pullers is a unique stationery stall selling kawaii stickers, toys, soap cases and funky keychains, especially popular among children and teenagers.
Visitors will also find never-before-seen KPop Demon Hunters-themed merchandise at the shop.
The fair also has stalls selling books and figurines.
Food stalls serving dahi phuchka, masala chaat and other fast food items continue to witness long queues. A pickle stall offering a variety of flavours has also become an attraction. Combined with rides for both children and adults, the fair remains a cherished annual outing for families.