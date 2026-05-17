ADVERTISEMENT

Quirky trinkets to ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ merch: Forty-year-old Patuli fair has something for everyone

The ongoing cultural fair in Patuli offers everything from handmade accessories and ceramic decor to fast food stalls and amusement rides

Sanghamitra Chatterjee Published 17.05.26, 04:58 PM

For four decades, the fairground in Patuli has drawn bustling crowds with its cultural fair. This year is no different. The fair, which kicked off a week ago and will continue till June 11, features a wide variety of affordable finds for visitors of all age groups, tastes and genders. 

For four decades, the fairground in Patuli has drawn bustling crowds with its cultural fair.
1 8
All pictures: Soumyajit Dey
ADVERTISEMENT

Rows of brightly lit stalls, the aroma of street food and the sound of children enjoying amusement rides have once again brought the neighbourhood fair to life. 

The Patuli fair, which kicked off a week ago, will continue till June 11.
2 8

Shoppers can pick up quirky fridge magnets starting at Rs 50, colourful keychains at Rs 80 and tiny knick-knacks priced as low as Rs 10. Accessories are available from Rs 30 onwards, while premium jewellery pieces start at Rs 200. 

Shoppers can pick up quirky fridge magnets starting at Rs 50 at Patuli fair.
3 8

Hand-painted bags, cotton saris, comfortable tees and daily-wear kurtas are also among the popular attractions. 

Ceramic decor is also available at Patuli fair.
4 8

Several stalls display ceramic mugs, cups and decorative showpieces, while faux flowers add a splash of colour to the fair. 

One of the crowd-pullers is a unique stationery stall selling kawaii merchandise at Patuli fair.
5 8

One of the crowd-pullers is a unique stationery stall selling kawaii stickers, toys, soap cases and funky keychains, especially popular among children and teenagers. 

Visitors will also find never-before-seen KPop Demon Hunters-themed merchandise at Patuli fair.
6 8

Visitors will also find never-before-seen KPop Demon Hunters-themed merchandise at the shop.

Patuli Fair also has stalls selling books and figurines.
7 8

The fair also has stalls selling books and figurines.  

Combined with rides for both children and adults, Patuli fair remains a cherished annual outing for families.
8 8

Food stalls serving dahi phuchka, masala chaat and other fast food items continue to witness long queues. A pickle stall offering a variety of flavours has also become an attraction. Combined with rides for both children and adults, the fair remains a cherished annual outing for families. 

RELATED TOPICS

Fair Kolkata Fairs Patuli
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE