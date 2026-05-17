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photo-article-logo Sunday, 17 May 2026

Monochrome, metallic and a pop of neon: Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles at Cannes 2026

Like Alia Bhatt, the 47-year-old actress is representing the French beauty brand L'Oréal Paris

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.05.26, 02:58 PM

Aditi Rao Hydari is attending the 79th edition of the annual Cannes Film Festival and the Bollywood actress has been owning the red carpet. This marks the fifth time Hydari has attended the prestigious annual festival. Like Alia Bhatt, she is representing the French beauty brand L'Oréal Paris. Here’s a look at her standout fashion moments from Cannes. 

Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes Film Festival 2026
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All pictures: Instagram/@aditiraohydari
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Ahead of her red carpet appearance, Hydari’s first promotional look featured a casual yet chic black-and-white striped Lula dress from The IQ Collection. “A tiny tap… and I’m at Cannes with my fav @lorealparis,” the 47-year-old actress captioned her Instagram post. 

Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in a sari at Cannes Film Festival 2026
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Hydari, much like Bhatt, looked gorgeous in a custom hand-embellished saree by Indian luxury label JADE by Monica and Karishma. 

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“Wearing a saree… the traditional way. Revolutionary, I know,” she wrote alongside pictures from a photoshoot on Instagram. 

Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in a neon green gown at Cannes Film Festival 2026
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Hydari’s latest look featured a neon green gown from the Tony Ward Couture Spring/Summer 2025 collection, which she wore for the official screening of El Ser Querido.  

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Styled by Sanam Ratansi, the ensemble featured an asymmetrical one-shoulder neckline, wave-like detailing around the bodice and a thigh-high slit. 

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Aditi Rao Hydari Cannes Film Festival
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