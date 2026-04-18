Walking through history: Five heritage tourist circuits to explore in Bengal

Planning a short getaway? If you are a history buff, you can travel through the state and rediscover Bengal’s layered past. From medieval ruins and terracotta temples to colonial hill stations and riverfront towns, the region offers immersive trails through time. This World Heritage Day, My Kolkata lists five heritage places in West Bengal that narrate stories of dynasties, trade and cultural exchange.

Kingdom of Gaur

1 5 Dakhil Darwaza in Gaur (Photos: Shutterstock)

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Located in Malda district, Gaur and Pandua are historic twin towns that served as the medieval capitals of Bengal during the Pala, Sena and Sultanate dynasties. These sites showcase some Indo-Islamic architecture, like the Adina Mosque, Dakhil Darwaza and Eklakhi Mausoleum, featuring the unique brick and terracotta craftsmanship that Bengal is world famous for. You can book guided tours or explore the vast landscapes on your own.

Nawabs and royalties of Murshidabad

2 5 Hazarduari Palace

Murshidabad oozes history from every lane and alley. From Lalbagh to Hazarduari Palace, this erstwhile capital city of Bengal is dotted with monuments and museums. Enjoy boat rides on the Bhagirathi river, visit the tomb of Siraj ud Daulah, and try fresh mangoes and sweets from local shops. Areas like Azimganj and Jiaganj are also popular for their temples, terracotta art, heritage hotels and rajbaris, offering a glimpse into Bengal’s nawabi past under Murshid Quli Khan.

Temples of Bishnupur

3 5 A terracotta temple at Bishnupur

In Bankura district, Bishnupur is famous for its terracotta art, clay jewellery and pottery. Its history traces back to the early kingdoms of Bengal, long before the region got its present name. Do visit the Rasmancha, the oldest brick temple in the region, which was established by Bir Hambir in 1600 AD. There are also architectural marvels like the Jorbangla Temple, Madanmohan Temple and Mrinmoyee Temple.

Colonial charm of Darjeeling

4 5 St. Andrew’s Church, Darjeeling

Darjeeling continues to be the favourite hill stations of Bengalis. While the Mall, Glenarys and Keventers remain popular spots to visit, there is much more to explore here, which was once the British winter capital of India. Visit places like St. Andrew’s Church, Mahakal Temple, monasteries, Batasia Loop, spot red pandas at the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, or take a walk through the Lloyd Botanical Garden. And do not miss the toy train ride to or from Ghoom station.

French echoes at Chandannagar

5 5 Chandannagar Strand

Established in 1639, the historic town in Hooghly, Chandannagar is only 50km from Kolkata. A walk along the Strand instantly transports visitors to another time, with its colonial buildings and serene riverfront. Once a French settlement, the town narrates the history of Bengal at places like Chandannagar Strand, Chandannagar Museum and Institute and the Sacred Heart Church. With benches facing the river and a lively evening atmosphere, the Strand offers a unique blend of history and leisure.