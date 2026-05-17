In pictures: Kolkata Orange Line Metro work at Chingrighata crossing gains momentum

Kolkata Police announced a series of traffic diversions and partial road closures near Chingrighata as work resumes on the stalled 366-metre stretch of the Orange Line Metro corridor.
The western flank has almost been completed
Traffic restrictions were enforced in two phases across two weekends in May
Vehicles using the Chingrighata flyover towards Salt Lake are channelled through diversion route before reconnecting with the bypass through a right turn towards Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate
All vehicles travelling towards Salt Lake and the airport are being diverted off the bypass in front of NX Hotel
The work will continue till May 18, 8am, on the western flank
Police are advising motorists to plan journeys in advance and expect delays around the EM Bypass corridor