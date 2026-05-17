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In pictures: Kolkata Orange Line Metro work at Chingrighata crossing gains momentum

The work will continue till 8am on May 18 on the western flank

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 17.05.26, 01:24 PM

Kolkata Police announced a series of traffic diversions and partial road closures near Chingrighata as work resumes on the stalled 366-metre stretch of the Orange Line Metro corridor.

The western flank has almost been completed
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The western flank has almost been completed

Photos: Amit Datta
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Traffic restrictions were enforced in two phases across two weekends in May
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Traffic restrictions were enforced in two phases across two weekends in May

Vehicles using the Chingrighata flyover towards Salt Lake are channelled through diversion route before reconnecting with the bypass through a right turn towards Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate
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Vehicles using the Chingrighata flyover towards Salt Lake are channelled through diversion route before reconnecting with the bypass through a right turn towards Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate

All vehicles travelling towards Salt Lake and the airport are being diverted off the bypass in front of NX Hotel
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All vehicles travelling towards Salt Lake and the airport are being diverted off the bypass in front of NX Hotel

The work will continue till May 18, 8am, on the western flank
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The work will continue till May 18, 8am, on the western flank

Police are advising motorists to plan journeys in advance and expect delays around the EM Bypass corridor
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Police are advising motorists to plan journeys in advance and expect delays around the EM Bypass corridor

RELATED TOPICS

Kolkata Metro Metro Work Chingrighata Metro
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