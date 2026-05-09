Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground turns into a sea of saffron, baul music and ‘bhadralok’

1 7 Images by Soumyaji Dey and Amit Datta

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Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground had a celebratory mood on Friday as thousands gathered for the oath-taking ceremony of the new BJP government in West Bengal in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

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Long before the ceremony began, streams of supporters dressed in saffron poured into the Maidan carrying flags, blowing conch shells and chanting slogans. Amid the political excitement, the ground also saw men clad in Bengali-style dhuti-panjabi.

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Celebrating Rabindra Jayanti too, Prime Minister Modi paid floral tribute to a portrait of Tagore at the venue. The portrait, decorated with flowers, became one of the focal points of the ceremony and drew crowds throughout the morning.

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Baul singers dressed in bright saffron robes performed folk songs on stage with traditional instruments.

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Several sadhus were seen dancing with trishuls and damrus in hand.

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Outside, food vendors and hawkers did brisk business. Jhalmuri was once again a showstopper.

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Supporters gathered around the sellers to get their hands on a ‘thonga’