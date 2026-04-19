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Not just cute, but irresistible: Park Street spot becomes Kolkata’s quirkiest stationery stop

A row of tiny stalls on Park Street is winning hearts with scented notebooks, colourful pens and budget-friendly knick-knacks

Shrestha Mukherjee, Sanghamitra Chatterjee Published 19.04.26, 04:45 PM

Out of school, but still obsessed with stationery? This footpath might just be your haven. A stone’s throw from the Asiatic Society on Park Street lies a row of shops brimming with the quirkiest, most adorable stationery finds. Take a look. 

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All pictures: Soumyajit Dey
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These chocolate and cookie-shaped notebooks are not just cute, but they also have a delicious fragrance.  

Pocket pinch: Rs 80-120  

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Vibrant, colourful sticky notes in a range of shapes and sizes.  

Pocket pinch: Starts at Rs 20.  

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Colourful, funky envelopes are another highlight at these shops.  

Pocket pinch: Starts at Rs 10  

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Vintage style and fandom-based key rings and fidget spinners also dominated the shops.  

Pocket pinch: Starts at Rs 50  

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Notebooks with 3D motifs, Disney-inspired diaries, colourful pens, quirky highlighters and printed wall hooks are among the other highlights. 

Pocket pinch: Notebooks start at Rs 70, while pens range from Rs 10 to Rs 200 and above. Wall hooks are priced at Rs 30 per set. 

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There is indeed no better way of spending your adult money than buying these adorable erasers and sharpeners.  

Pocket pinch: Starts at Rs 20  

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The shops also have quirky art and craft supplies.  

Pocket pinch: Starts at Rs 10 

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Can wet wipes get any cuter?  

Pocket pinch: Rs 70  

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A wide variety of files and folders are available here.  

Pocket pinch: Starts at Rs 60  

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Looking for the funkiest pencil boxes and pen bags? Look no further. 

Pocket pinch: Starts at Rs 100 

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Did you know that the popular card game UNO has so many versions? From Barbie-themed to BTS-coded, the shops sell the funkiest indoor games. 

Pocket pinch: Rs 70 - Rs 300 

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