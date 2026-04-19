Not just cute, but irresistible: Park Street spot becomes Kolkata’s quirkiest stationery stop

Out of school, but still obsessed with stationery? This footpath might just be your haven. A stone’s throw from the Asiatic Society on Park Street lies a row of shops brimming with the quirkiest, most adorable stationery finds. Take a look.
These chocolate and cookie-shaped notebooks are not just cute, but they also have a delicious fragrance.
Pocket pinch: Rs 80-120
Vibrant, colourful sticky notes in a range of shapes and sizes.
Pocket pinch: Starts at Rs 20.
Colourful, funky envelopes are another highlight at these shops.
Pocket pinch: Starts at Rs 10
Vintage style and fandom-based key rings and fidget spinners also dominated the shops.
Pocket pinch: Starts at Rs 50
Notebooks with 3D motifs, Disney-inspired diaries, colourful pens, quirky highlighters and printed wall hooks are among the other highlights.
Pocket pinch: Notebooks start at Rs 70, while pens range from Rs 10 to Rs 200 and above. Wall hooks are priced at Rs 30 per set.
There is indeed no better way of spending your adult money than buying these adorable erasers and sharpeners.
Pocket pinch: Starts at Rs 20
The shops also have quirky art and craft supplies.
Pocket pinch: Starts at Rs 10
Can wet wipes get any cuter?
Pocket pinch: Rs 70
A wide variety of files and folders are available here.
Pocket pinch: Starts at Rs 60
Looking for the funkiest pencil boxes and pen bags? Look no further.
Pocket pinch: Starts at Rs 100
Did you know that the popular card game UNO has so many versions? From Barbie-themed to BTS-coded, the shops sell the funkiest indoor games.
Pocket pinch: Rs 70 - Rs 300