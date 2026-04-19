Not just cute, but irresistible: Park Street spot becomes Kolkata’s quirkiest stationery stop

Out of school, but still obsessed with stationery? This footpath might just be your haven. A stone’s throw from the Asiatic Society on Park Street lies a row of shops brimming with the quirkiest, most adorable stationery finds. Take a look.

1 11 All pictures: Soumyajit Dey

ADVERTISEMENT

These chocolate and cookie-shaped notebooks are not just cute, but they also have a delicious fragrance.

Pocket pinch: Rs 80-120

2 11

Vibrant, colourful sticky notes in a range of shapes and sizes.

Pocket pinch: Starts at Rs 20.

3 11

Colourful, funky envelopes are another highlight at these shops.

Pocket pinch: Starts at Rs 10

4 11

Vintage style and fandom-based key rings and fidget spinners also dominated the shops.

Pocket pinch: Starts at Rs 50

5 11

Notebooks with 3D motifs, Disney-inspired diaries, colourful pens, quirky highlighters and printed wall hooks are among the other highlights.

Pocket pinch: Notebooks start at Rs 70, while pens range from Rs 10 to Rs 200 and above. Wall hooks are priced at Rs 30 per set.

6 11

There is indeed no better way of spending your adult money than buying these adorable erasers and sharpeners.

Pocket pinch: Starts at Rs 20

7 11

The shops also have quirky art and craft supplies.

Pocket pinch: Starts at Rs 10

8 11

Can wet wipes get any cuter?

Pocket pinch: Rs 70

9 11

A wide variety of files and folders are available here.

Pocket pinch: Starts at Rs 60

10 11

Looking for the funkiest pencil boxes and pen bags? Look no further.

Pocket pinch: Starts at Rs 100

11 11

Did you know that the popular card game UNO has so many versions? From Barbie-themed to BTS-coded, the shops sell the funkiest indoor games.

Pocket pinch: Rs 70 - Rs 300