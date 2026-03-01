How to prevent skin damage during Holi: Five expert tips to follow

‘Bura Na Mano, Holi Hai!’

But your skin might not be equally forgiving. Especially if you skip the necessary precautions before and after playing with colours. Organic or synthetic, gulaal can trigger irritation, breakouts and rashes when the skin isn’t properly prepped before the celebration or cared for after the bash is over. My Kolkata spoke to city-based experts to bring you essential tips so that you can end the festival of colours on a joyful note, without feeling itchy or pimple-prone.

Create a protective barrier before you let the colours fly

The golden rule? Coat all exposed areas of your body with a generous layer of moisturiser or petroleum jelly to prevent colours from seeping into the skin and leaving behind stubborn stains.

“Applying a thick layer of petroleum jelly over exposed skin creates an occlusive shield that makes post-Holi clean-up much easier,” said Karan Malhotra, dermatologist at CMRI.

Makeup artist Lubna Sana recommends applying a generous layer of moisturiser on all exposed parts of the body, followed by a broad-spectrum sunscreen, at least 20 minutes before stepping out. Physical sunscreens containing zinc oxide are ideal, as they form a stronger barrier against both UV rays and colour pigments.

“If you have dry skin, apply a light facial oil over your moisturiser to prevent colours from settling into pores. Skip heavy makeup and let your skin breathe,” she added.

For those with sensitive, acne-prone skin, the face can be the most challenging area to protect.

Makeup artist Komal Chindaliyaa advises washing the face first, then applying a moisturiser, followed by a generous amount of sunscreen. “For the rest of your body, applying coconut oil works best. It creates an effective protective barrier,” she said.

Protect the ‘hidden’ areas

The spots we often overlook, like the region behind the ears and the area around the nose, are where colour tends to settle and refuse to budge even after repeated washes. Malhotra recommends applying oil or petroleum jelly not just on visible skin, but also behind the ears, on the earlobes and around the nostrils, where pigments easily get trapped.

Don’t forget your lips

A lip balm with SPF can help prevent dryness and flaking caused by gulaal, Sana advised. “Lightly oil your eyebrows, keep your nails trimmed and apply a coat of clear nail polish to prevent staining,” she added.

Pause active ingredients

Be mindful of your skincare routine in the days leading up to Holi. Malhotra recommends discontinuing products that contain retinol, glycolic acid, or AHAs/BHAs at least three days before the celebrations. These active ingredients can aggravate skin sensitivity, making it more vulnerable to irritation and even chemical burns from harsh colours.

Gentle post-cleanup

Patience is key when it comes to washing off Holi colours. “Avoid harsh scrubbing, as it can cause micro-tears in the skin. Use a mild cleanser, twice if needed, followed by a soothing toner and a calming moisturiser. Ingredients such as aloe vera, ceramides and hyaluronic acid help restore hydration and repair the skin barrier,” explained Sana.

Malhotra also recommends gentle scrubbing. Avoid using hot water. Do not over-exfolitate as it can damage the skin barrier and cause post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, he explained.