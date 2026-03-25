In pictures: Things to do at Rabindra Sarobar and Dhakuria Lake beyond jogging and dating

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With the mercury touching 30˚C, shaded pockets in Kolkata like Rabindra Sarobar and Dhakuria Lake offer a breezy escape. Beyond jogging and dates, the lake area offers offbeat experiences. From art and heritage to street food and birding, here are ways to spend a refreshing morning and evening this spring.

Visit the Durga Museum

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Inside the Dhakuria Lake complex, the ‘Maa Phire Elo’ Durga museum offers a glimpse into the spirit of Durga Puja throughout the year. Open in two slots daily, it showcases iconic idols from past celebrations. Set up in 2012, the gallery preserves craftsmanship, making it a must-visit.

Explore Lions Safari Park

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Safari Park is a green, family-friendly space near the lake, which is ideal for both children and senior citizens. With swings, slides, and open play areas, it keeps young visitors engaged, while a section with flowers offers a relaxing retreat for senior citizens. The friendly atmosphere makes it a wholesome stop for families spending time outdoors.

Go birdwatching by the water

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Rabindra Sarobar is a haven for birders, especially during early winter mornings. Although the summer is on its way, the painted storks can still be spotted nesting on the islands. Other birds like cormorants, mynas, and kingfishers frequent the water and surrounding trees.

Check out the seahorse art installation

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Between the Dhakuria Lake and Rabindra Sarobar, in front of Lake Club stands a 15-foot seahorse made from garbage. Titled Tide-tales: A Phoenix of the Ocean, the installation uses plastic waste to highlight marine pollution. It has been conceptualised by Sukrit Sen and created by artist Vyom.

Pick up flowers at Rs 29

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If you are visiting in the afternoon, a cycle with fresh flowers in a basket sells bouquets at an unbelievable price. Starting at just Rs 29, a group of three friends make bouquets from fresh flowers sourced directly from farmers. Youngsters often gathered around the cycle to buy flowers for their loved ones.

Also Read Meet the childhood friends selling viral Rs 29 bouquets at Kolkata’s Rabindra Sarobar

Stop for tea and snacks at Sharma Tea

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There are several food and tea stalls around the Lake area. But for a quick break, Sharma Tea is a reliable spot offering hygienic snacks and beverages. Try their kesar chai that pairs well with samosas, kachoris, and bun maska. It is the perfect pit stop to unwind after a walk around the lake. If you are not a tea person, then definitely go for their lassi.

Try alur dum phuchka

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If you are someone who loves street food, then you will love the alur dum phuchka. The Lake-style alur dum phuchka is a standout and comes with a filling of spicy, tangy baby potatoes cooked with mustard oil and roasted spices.