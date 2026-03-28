Slow travel, quick escape: Five things to do in Bankura’s Mukutmanipur over a weekend

Weekends are a great time to enjoy a perfect harmony of nature and village life at Bankura’s Mukutmanipur, about 230km from Kolkata. From expansive dams and lush green forests to scenic viewpoints, it offers a much-needed escape from the chaos of the city. If you are planning a weekend getaway soon, here are five things to do in Mukutmanipur.

Visit Kangsabati Dam

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Built in 1956, this is India’s second-largest earthen dam, stretching about 11km. It irrigates a vast area across Bankura, Purulia and beyond. It is a beautiful place to visit during sunset and watch the sun setting in the glistening water.

Photography at Musafirana Viewpoint

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This viewpoint, located at the end of the dam, overlooks endless water on one side and lush valleys on the other. It’s perfect for photography, especially during sunrise and sunset.

Drive through Sutan Village and Jhilimili Forest

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If you long drives through forests or camping amidst nature, do visit Sutan and Jhilimili. Go for a scenic drive through sal and palash forests into Sutan. It is also a camping spot, and one can take help from the locals to set up a camp in the forest.

Around 7km away from Sutan is Jhilimili’s ‘Baro Mile Jungle’ that features dense greenery, viewpoints and rich biodiversity. The route is much like the Dooars and is popular with bikers and nature lovers.

Boating at Talberiya Dam Lake

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Talberiya Dam Lake, about 8-9km from Mukutmanipur, is ideal for boating. Besides boat rides and photography, one can enjoy sightings of chirping birds and wildlife, which enhance the experience. It’s also a great spot for trekkers and nature walk enthusiasts.

Visit Bonpukuria Deer Park

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If you are travelling with children, then this deer park should be on your list. Bonpukuria deer park allows you to see deer up close and has a tree-lined approach road that creates a picturesque canopy. You can also visit Bonpukuria village, which showcases tribal art, and get a glimpse into the region’s culture.

SM: Sunsets over water, forest drives and hidden viewpoints — Mukutmanipur is your perfect slow travel escape. From the vast Kangsabati Dam to serene corners like Talberia Dam Lake, every turn here feels like a postcard.