Pool parties to celebrity-backed bashes: Five Holi events in Kolkata with DJs, food and star power

Holi, the festival of colours, is no time to stay at home and sulk. Step out and unleash your inner party animal with live DJs and high-energy performances at sprawling resorts or indulge in a food fiesta at pool parties. Several city-based celebrations will also be attended by celebrities like actresses Sonam Bajwa, Tara Sutaria and Darshana Banik.

Rangleela 2.0

Rangleela 2.0 is a Holi celebration designed for all age groups. The event, which will take place at Vedic Village Spa Resort in New Town from 10am onwards, promises a vibrant mix of organic colours, live DJ music, festive delicacies and refreshing beverages. Tollywood actor-couple Darshana Banik and Sourav Das are set to make an appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Date: March 4

Time: 10am to 3pm

Venue: Vedic Village Spa Resort, New Town, Sikharpur

Tickets for the event start at Rs 1,249 on BookMyShow.

Holi Dreams: Season 6

This colourful celebration at JW Marriott will offer attendees access to unlimited gourmet food and select beverages. The event will be attended by Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria. The event also promises striking decor and festive beats to set the mood.

Date: March 4

Time: 10am onwards

Venue: JW Marriott Hotel, Tangra, Kolkata

Tickets for the event start at Rs 3,499 on District by Zomato.

Ticket to Holiwood

Actress Sonam Bajwa is set to attend this event, which will offer a vibrant mix of live performances and foot-tapping party anthems. The celebration is also open to children aged eight and above.

Date: March 4

Time: 11am onwards

Venue: PC Chandra Gardens, Maple Lawns

Tickets for the event start at Rs 2,499 on Scenes by Swiggy.

Holi by the Pool at Liqua

This open-air pool party is your perfect opportunity to groove to non-stop music, enjoy unlimited delectable bites at food counters, refresh yourself at a thandai station and unwind as you play with organic colours.

Date: March 3

Time: 11.30am onwards

Venue: Liqua - Rooftop Poolside Bar, Hotel Senses, Sector 5, Salt Lake

Tickets for the event start at Rs 749 on District by Zomato.

Rang De Basanti

Let the colours fly and the music play as attendees indulge in a grand food fiesta at this celebration.

Date: March 4

Time: 11pm to 4pm

Venue: Moon City, Chak Ramnagar

Tickets for the event start at Rs 1399 on BookMyShow.

Back-to-back Holi bashes at The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata

‘Holi at The LaLiT’ on March 3 and ‘The Pure Love Holi’ on March 4 offer guests an opportunity to experience two back-to-back energetic afternoons complete with live DJ performances, a rain dance experience and a specially curated festive buffet featuring delights such as Thandai, Stuffed Mawa Dahi Vada, Anardana Khajur Kofta, Amravati Chicken Biryani, Gulab Jamun and Gajrella.

Date: March 3 and 4

Time: 11am to 4pm

Venue: The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata, Dalhousie Square

Tickets for the event start at Rs 999 on BookMyShow.

Rain Dance 4.0

Let your hair down on the dance floor as you indulge in the festival of colours, groove to festive beats and relish complimentary biryani and thandai.

Date: March 4

Time: 11am onwards

Venue: Café Offbeat Up There, EM Bypass

Contact 9007307884 for further details.