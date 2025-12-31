MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Thursday, 01 January 2026

From Goa’s beaches to Gulmarg’s snow: How India celebrated New Year’s Eve

From Panaji and Puri to Shimla and Manali, people throng popular destinations to welcome New Year 2026

Our Web Desk Published 31.12.25, 11:58 PM
An aerial view of tourists and locals gathering at the Ridge during celebration on New Year’s eve, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. (PTI)
Women pose for a picture holding ‘Welcome 2026’ cut-outs on the New Year’s Eve, in Moradabad, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. (PTI)
People pose for a picture holding ‘2026’ balloons silhouetted against the last sunset of 2025, in Nadia, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. (PTI)
Tibetan novice monks hold 'Happy New Year' placards during the '40th Kagyu Monlam' prayer ceremony on New Year's eve, in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. (PTI)
Tourists pose for photographs near ‘Happy New Year 2026’ message scribbled on snow with spray paint, at Kongdori, in Gulmarg, Baramullah district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. (PTI)
People visit a beach on New Year’s eve, in Panaji, Goa, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. (PTI)
People gather near an 80-foot tall 200-year-old rain tree illuminated with lights and decoratives on New Year’s eve, at Veli Ground, in Kochi, Kerala, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. (PTI)
Visitors gather at Panambur Beach on New Year’s eve, in Mangaluru, Karnataka, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. (PTI)
Sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sculpture on New Year eve, at the beach in Puri, Odisha, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. (PTI)
People gather at the Golden Temple on New Year’s eve, in Amritsar, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. (PTI)
Vehicles move amid a traffic congestion on New Year’s eve, in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. (PTI)

