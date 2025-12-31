Home
e-Paper
Opinion
India
West Bengal
Kolkata
Video
My Kolkata
News
Places
People
Lifestyle
Happenings
Food
Puja
Try This
Durga Puja 2025
Edugraph
News
Career
Campus
18 Under 18
Colleges
Workshops
Brightminds
States
North East
Jharkhand
World
Business
Science & Tech
Health
Sports
Cricket
Football
Horse Racing
Entertainment
Culture
Bob Dylan@80
Heritage
Travel
Style
People
Books
Food
Arts
Music
Gallery
MY KOLKATA
EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
Thursday, 01 January 2026
Home
Opinion
India
West Bengal
Kolkata
World
Business
Sports
Cricket
Football
Horse Racing
My Kolkata
Places
People
Lifestyle
Happenings
Food
Try This
Durga Puja 2025
Entertainment
Edugraph
News
Career
Campus
18 Under 18
Colleges
Workshops
Brightminds
More
India
West Bengal
World
Business
Sports
My Kolkata
Entertainment
Edugraph
States
Life
Home
Gallery
From Goa’s beaches to Gulmarg’s snow: How India celebrated New Year’s Eve
From Goa’s beaches to Gulmarg’s snow: How India celebrated New Year’s Eve
From Panaji and Puri to Shimla and Manali, people throng popular destinations to welcome New Year 2026
Our Web Desk
Published 31.12.25, 11:58 PM
1
11
An aerial view of tourists and locals gathering at the Ridge during celebration on New Year’s eve, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
2
11
Women pose for a picture holding ‘Welcome 2026’ cut-outs on the New Year’s Eve, in Moradabad, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. (PTI)
3
11
People pose for a picture holding ‘2026’ balloons silhouetted against the last sunset of 2025, in Nadia, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. (PTI)
4
11
Tibetan novice monks hold 'Happy New Year' placards during the '40th Kagyu Monlam' prayer ceremony on New Year's eve, in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. (PTI)
5
11
Tourists pose for photographs near ‘Happy New Year 2026’ message scribbled on snow with spray paint, at Kongdori, in Gulmarg, Baramullah district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. (PTI)
6
11
People visit a beach on New Year’s eve, in Panaji, Goa, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. (PTI)
7
11
People gather near an 80-foot tall 200-year-old rain tree illuminated with lights and decoratives on New Year’s eve, at Veli Ground, in Kochi, Kerala, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. (PTI)
8
11
Visitors gather at Panambur Beach on New Year’s eve, in Mangaluru, Karnataka, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. (PTI)
9
11
Sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sculpture on New Year eve, at the beach in Puri, Odisha, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. (PTI)
10
11
People gather at the Golden Temple on New Year’s eve, in Amritsar, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. (PTI)
11
11
Vehicles move amid a traffic congestion on New Year’s eve, in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. (PTI)
RELATED TOPICS
Goa
Beach
Gulmarg
Snow
New Year Eve
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT
MORE IN PICTURES
From Istanbul to Seoul: Cities across the world celebrate New Year with fireworks
Khaleda Zia laid to rest in Bangladesh, foreign ministers among thousands at funeral
Sydney rings in 2026 with nod to victims of Bondi attack; fireworks light Auckland Sky Tower
‘Black Warrant’ to ‘Khauf’: 5 Indian web series that had us hooked in 2025
Share this article
CLOSE