A new dawn: Prominent city voices speak up on the one change Kolkata needs to make in 2026

What should Kolkata look and feel like in 2026? My Kolkata asked prominent voices from culture, governance, business and urban development to name the one change they would like to see the most. Their answers reveal a shared longing for a city that listens better, cares deeper and grows larger with empathy.

‘Protect Kolkata’s quiet relationships’

Kolkata’s beauty has always rested in its pauses, in the shade of old trees, the rhythm of balconies, the generosity of its streets, and the intimacy between people and place. To make the city more beautiful is to protect these quiet relationships. When we build with empathy, allow light, air and water to breathe through our cities, and honour what already exists, Kolkata continues to age as a blessing.

ADVERTISEMENT

— Harshavardhan Neotia, chairman, Ambuja Neotia Group

‘Kolkata deserves more direct flights to Europe’

In 2026, I would like to see more direct flights from Kolkata to European destinations. Earlier, we had British Airways for London, KLM for Amsterdam and so on. It is now high time that direct flights resume and Kolkata truly deserves it.

— Sanjay Budhia, managing director, Patton Group

‘Build Calcutta with patience and empathy, not urgency alone’

By 2026, I hope we allow ourselves to slow down a little and listen better — to the streets, to our neighbourhoods, to the people who are usually spoken about but rarely heard. I want Calcutta to invest not just in infrastructure, but in care: for its public spaces, its rivers, its cultural workers, and most importantly its young people. If we can learn to build with patience and empathy, not urgency alone, the city will find its way forward, in its own time, and on its own terms.

— Meghdut Roy Chowdhury, chief innovation officer and executive director of Techno India Group, and founder of Make Calcutta Relevant Again

‘I would really wish for improvement of air quality’

Coming from an environmental economics background, the change which I would want to see and really wish for is improvement of air quality. I mean, we've seen the condition of the air quality in Delhi. Calcutta is not far behind. In fact, on some days, it's worse than Delhi. What we've seen in the last winter, a few days, so I really hope that that improves.

— Srijit Mukherji, filmmaker

‘I want Kolkata to fully commit to being people-first city’

By 2026, I want Kolkata to fully commit to being a walkable, people-first city. Important steps are already being taken by the government and other civic organisations, and initiatives like street art and public culture show what’s possible. But much more needs to be done to create pavements and public spaces that are safe, shaded, and climate-responsive with trees, cover, and thoughtful design especially for gender-diverse communities. A truly cultured city is one where everyone can occupy the streets with dignity.

— Rohit K Dasgupta, chair and first citizen of Newham Council for the 2025-2026 municipal year

‘Clean the city of defacement’

I want to see real change. Change from the likes of Tina/Ankita/Vinita enticing us with their massage services and a mobile number. I saw one such handbill outside my masjid. I called the priest (he hadn’t noticed and nor had hundreds visiting the masjid each day). The problem: we have normalised disguised prostitution. One call from the office of the Commissioner of Police posing as a customer and this racket can end in two hours. City walls will become cleaner.

— Mudar Patherya, heritage activist, author and Kolkata Restorer