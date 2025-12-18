In pictures: A peek into new Taj Ganga Kutir and its riverside restaurants at Raichak

Taj Ganga Kutir Resort and Spa has opened its doors in Raichak as the newest luxury escape near Kolkata, blending riverside tranquillity with the signature warmth of Taj hospitality.

Spread across a 100-acre estate, the resort features 155 rooms and suites with rustic, calming interiors and an uninterrupted view of the Ganga. The property is designed as a destination for weddings, leisure getaways and corporate retreats, supported by more than 70,000 sq ft of banqueting space, an infinity-edge pool, an outdoor pool, indoor and outdoor recreational facilities and the upcoming J Wellness Circle spa.

The river plays a central role in the aesthetic and design of the estate. Harshavardhan Neotia, chairman of the Ambuja Neotia Group, said, “Raichak is at a bend of the river downstream from Kolkata, and the river is particularly wide, so that forms a beautiful backdrop. The hotel has tried to maximise the view of the river, and we have tried to embellish it with a lot of art and plantation of local trees to create a natural and enchanting habitat.”

At the heart of the new resort is its food. Dining here is spread across four key restaurants and lounges, each designed with a clear identity. The culinary team focuses on authenticity, clean flavours and modern presentation while keeping the menus approachable for both resident and non-resident guests. Below is an overview of the restaurants within the estate.

Machan

Machan draws inspiration from the iconic Delhi Taj Mahal and offers a contemporary coffee shop menu with European influences. Expect elegant, lighter plates with refined presentation, from modern continental dishes such as Titicaca Green with quinoa and microgreens to well-balanced grilled sea bass with purple potato mash and salads for relaxed yet elevated dining.

Shamiana

Shamiana functions as the all-day international food theatre of the Ffort block with breakfast, lunch and dinner buffets. The restaurant features an extensive spread of Indian dishes, pizzas, kebabs and biryani along with an authentic Bengali thali. The menu is rooted in familiar flavours, served with modern crockery and clean, understated plating.

House of Ming

The iconic Cantonese and Sichuan restaurant arrives in Raichak with its signature classics and a focus on authenticity. Highlights include prawn truffle suimai and red snapper with shiitake and broccoli in supreme sauce. The restaurant maintains its characteristic elegant presentation while keeping the flavours true to its culinary heritage.

River View Lounge

River View Lounge is the resort’s bar overlooking the Ganga. It is designed for leisurely conversations. The menu features continental, oriental and modern European snacks that pair well with beverages. Its open layout and proximity to the river make it ideal for sundowners.

Verandah Lounge

A quiet, relaxed space for conversations, the Verandah Lounge serves high tea, bite-sized plates and light lounge food. It serves as a transitional social hub within the property, where guests can pause between activities or unwind in a serene setting.

At the helm of the restaurant is chef Sujan Mukherjee. With decades of experience across Taj properties, he emphasises simplicity and authenticity. “We prefer to stick to the roots,” he says. “The plating is lighter, modern and aesthetically presented.”

Mukherjee adds that the focus is not on fusion but on well-prepared Chinese, Bengali, North Indian and European dishes. “We have nice thalis and clean, elegant plates. The idea is to keep food honest and beautifully served.”

