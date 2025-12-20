Ahead of Kolkata Pride Walk, a look at city’s dating spots where queer community feels safe

Rainbow flags are set to fly on Kolkata streets this Sunday as the city gears up for its annual pride walk. But away from the pride and parade lies another Kolkata, one that has existed for decades as a safe space for the queer community.

Long before meeting your partner was as easy as swiping right on dating apps, queer people in Kolkata would rely on quick glances, slight changes in body language or the blink-and-miss eye contact in public places.

Ahead of Pride, here is a look at the city’s most familiar gay dating spots.

Rabindra Sadan–Nandan

1 4 All photos: TT Archives

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most enduring landmarks on the gay dating map is the Rabindra Sadan–Nandan complex. In the evening, especially during weekends, it becomes the adda zone of the LGBTQIA+ folk.

The crowd at Nandan has always been mixed — students, artists, office-goers, first-timers testing the waters. “I go there sometimes,” says Rohit, a 26-year-old media student. “It’s less about hooking up and more about making friends.”

“These places kept us going when there was nowhere else to go,” says a 42-year-old theatre professional who did not wish to be named. “Dating apps didn’t exist. Coming out wasn’t even an option. Visiting this place meant an assurance that you aren’t alone.”

Ginger Pub and Restaurant

2 4

For those seeking a more social setting, Ginger Pub and Restaurant is the perfect spot. The pub turns into a ‘gay haven’ on weekend nights.

“You don’t have to decode everything there,” says a corporate employee requesting anonymity. “You can talk, laugh, flirt. It feels safer than a dark park.”

Younger queer men often find Ginger easier to navigate. “It’s like training wheels before you deal with the rest of the city,” the 32-year-old techie adds.

Rabindra Sarobar

3 4

Rabindra Sarobar has always been the go-to place for couples across gender and sexuality. For decades now, the place has been a meeting ground for gay men, particularly after sunset. Sometimes it is just two people sharing a bench or walking the same loop.

“This is my favourite place in the entire city,” says Rupam from Sonarpur. “My boyfriend lives in Bengaluru and whenever he is in town, we make it a point to come here for a morning walk or a quiet sunset experience.”

Victoria Memorial fountain

4 4

The grounds opposite the Victoria Memorial, next to the dancing fountain and horse-drawn carriages, also feature prominently on Kolkata’s queer map. For years, this area was known for its steady flow of cruisers.

Today, the crowds are thinner, yet, regulars will tell you the place has not completely lost its magic.

“It’s not what it used to be,” admits Sanjoy, a 50-year-old businessman. “But I met my first boyfriend there in the early 2000s. Every time I pass by, I remember how brave we felt just standing there.”

Ganga ghats opposite Fort William

The Ganga ghats opposite Fort William and the adjoining promenade have their own distinct vibe. Frequented by couples, this area sees most activity in the evening.

“I get off work around 5pm. My boyfriend works in Sector V. He often picks me up from my office at Esplanade, and we ride to the ghats for a quiet time together,” says a working professional who did not wish to be named. “We feel safe here.”