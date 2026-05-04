In pictures: Celebrations erupt across the country as BJP poised to win Bengal, Assam

BJP supporters shout slogans as they pass by the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during vote tabulation on the day of Assembly election results, in Kolkata, Monday, May 4, 2026.PTI Photo
BJP workers celebrate as the party takes lead during the Assam Assembly elections result day, at party headquarters, in Guwahati, Monday, May 4, 2026.PTI Photo
BJP workers celebrate as the party takes lead during the Assam Assembly elections result day, at party headquarters, in Guwahati, Monday, May 4, 2026.PTI Photo
BJP workers celebrate at the state party headquarters as trends show the party leading in the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Monday, May 4, 2026.PTI Photo
BJP supporters celebrate as the party takes lead during the West Bengal Assembly elections result day, at Balurghat, in Dakshin Dinajpur district, Monday, May 4, 2026.PTI Photo
BJP supporters celebrate during vote tabulation on the day of Assembly election results across five states, at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, May 4, 2026.PTI Photo
BJP supporters offer sweets to a cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during vote tabulation on the day of Assembly election results across five states, at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, May 4, 2026.PTI Photo
BJP workers celebrate as the party takes the lead during vote tabulation on the day of Assembly election results across four states and one Union Territory (UT), in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, May 4, 2026.PTI Photo
BJP supporters celebrate during vote tabulation on the day of Assembly election results across five states, at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, May 4, 2026.PTI Photo
BJP supporters celebrate during vote tabulation on the day of Assembly election results across five states, at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, May 4, 2026.PTI Photo
A BJP supporter offers sweet to a cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during vote tabulation on the day of Assembly election results across four states and one Union Territory (UT), in Bikaner, Rajasthan, Monday, May 4, 2026.PTI Photo
BJP supporters celebrates as the party takes lead during the West Bengal Assembly elections result day, in Murshidabad district, Monday, May 4, 2026.PTI Photo
BJP supporters distribute 'Jhalmuri' to celebrate party's lead on the day of Assembly election results, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Monday, May 4, 2026.PTI Photo
BJP supporters distribute 'Jhalmuri' to celebrate party's lead on the day of Assembly election results, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Monday, May 4, 2026.PTI Photo
BJP workers celebrate at the state party headquarters as trends show the party leading in the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Monday, May 4, 2026.PTI Photo