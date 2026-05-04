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photo-article-logo Monday, 04 May 2026

In pictures: Celebrations erupt across the country as BJP poised to win Bengal, Assam

BJP supporters celebrate as saffron party takes lead Bengal and Assam Assembly polls

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 04.05.26, 04:11 PM
BJP celebrations
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BJP supporters shout slogans as they pass by the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during vote tabulation on the day of Assembly election results, in Kolkata, Monday, May 4, 2026.

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BJP celebrations
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BJP workers celebrate as the party takes lead during the Assam Assembly elections result day, at party headquarters, in Guwahati, Monday, May 4, 2026.

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BJP celebrations
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BJP workers celebrate as the party takes lead during the Assam Assembly elections result day, at party headquarters, in Guwahati, Monday, May 4, 2026.

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BJP celebrations
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BJP workers celebrate at the state party headquarters as trends show the party leading in the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Monday, May 4, 2026.

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BJP celebrations
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BJP supporters celebrate as the party takes lead during the West Bengal Assembly elections result day, at Balurghat, in Dakshin Dinajpur district, Monday, May 4, 2026.

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BJP celebrations
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BJP supporters celebrate during vote tabulation on the day of Assembly election results across five states, at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, May 4, 2026.

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BJP celebrations
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BJP supporters offer sweets to a cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during vote tabulation on the day of Assembly election results across five states, at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, May 4, 2026.

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BJP celebrations
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BJP workers celebrate as the party takes the lead during vote tabulation on the day of Assembly election results across four states and one Union Territory (UT), in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, May 4, 2026.

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BJP celebrations
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BJP supporters celebrate during vote tabulation on the day of Assembly election results across five states, at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, May 4, 2026.

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BJP celebrations
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BJP supporters celebrate during vote tabulation on the day of Assembly election results across five states, at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, May 4, 2026.

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A BJP supporter offers sweet to a cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during vote tabulation on the day of Assembly election results across four states and one Union Territory (UT), in Bikaner, Rajasthan, Monday, May 4, 2026.

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BJP supporters celebrates as the party takes lead during the West Bengal Assembly elections result day, in Murshidabad district, Monday, May 4, 2026.

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BJP celebrations
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BJP supporters distribute 'Jhalmuri' to celebrate party's lead on the day of Assembly election results, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Monday, May 4, 2026.

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BJP celebrations
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BJP supporters distribute 'Jhalmuri' to celebrate party's lead on the day of Assembly election results, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Monday, May 4, 2026.

PTI Photo
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BJP workers celebrate at the state party headquarters as trends show the party leading in the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Monday, May 4, 2026.

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