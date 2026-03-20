In pictures: Six spots to explore in Santiniketan beyond Sonajhuri Haat and Visva Bharati

A short drive from Santiniketan leads to this historic mansion that was once home to the Sinha zamindars. The 120-room structure now stands in ruins, its haunting beauty drawing curious visitors and filmmakers. Although many parts of the rajbari are inaccessible, one can explore the ground floor and the temple in the complex.

Address: Vill+P.O- Raipur, P.S- Bolpur, Bolpur

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Amkhoi Wood Fossil Park

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Discovered in 2006 during a pond excavation, this site houses wood fossils that are estimated to be 15 to 20 million years old. It is now a protected park, and it offers insight into prehistoric geology. The park is well-maintained and immersive. To reach the park, one has to take a ride through the forests of Illambazar, which in itself is very picturesque.

Address: Amkhoi village near Illambazar, Birbhum JHFQ+8H9, Lakshmipur

Kalor Dokan

Jaismita Alexander

Hidden in Ratan Pally, this tea stall was once a favourite adda spot for Rabindranath Tagore and freedom fighters. More than a century old, the shop was functional till 2020 and known for its simple liquor tea, the rustic charm with ageing walls and nostalgia. Though no longer fully functional, it continues to draw visitors intrigued by its literary connection.

Address: MMMQ+9JR, Bolpur-Prantik Road, Ratan Pally, Madhusudanpur

Srijani Shilpagram

Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre

Spread across a large area, Srijani Shilpagram is a cultural complex that showcases traditional art and craft from eastern India. There are exhibit huts representing different states. One can see a collection of artefacts from eastern India, which offers a glimpse into rural artistry and heritage. Folk musicians and artists add to the vibrant atmosphere of the complex.

Address: MMC9+CMP, Santiniketan - Sriniketan Road, Bolpur

Ballavpur Wildlife Sanctuary and Deer Park

This small sanctuary is located about 3km from the heart of Santiniketan. Here, visitors can spot deer, birds and peacocks. Though it is a small area, its quiet environment makes it ideal for a brief retreat, especially for tourists with children. The best time to visit is in the afternoon when deer gather near the feeding areas.

Address: MMPG+3MF, Bolpur

Kankalitala Temple and Kopai riverbank

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Located along the Kopai River, this historic site is a Shakti Peeth that is known as one of the region’s significant heritage spots. Beyond its religious importance, the area offers scenic views and a calm riverside. The old temple complex and surrounding landscape make it a worthwhile stop for those exploring beyond central Santiniketan.

Address: Kankalitala, temple, near Kankalitala, Bolpur