In pictures: Results almost final, Kolkatans’ mood swings between jubilation and disbelief

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The West Bengal Assembly election results are almost final, and the saffron scale is weighing heavier. With the state likely to change governments, My Kolkata walked the streets of Kolkata to understand the pulse and mood of the people.

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A taxi driver on Park Street said he is very happy with this change in power.

“I am from Panihati. Ratna Debnath (BJP) winning from my area is a huge win for me. What happened in RG Kar can never be forgiven or forgotten. Everything needs a change, let’s see how the new government runs the state,” he said.

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Office workers on Shakespeare Sarani were similarly hopeful with this change.

“Every government needs 10 years to perform, we gave the present government 15, they have not been up to the mark. The change was needed, they became very complacent,” said one worker.

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In front of Mamata Banerjee’s residence in Kalighat, amid various saffron rallies and slogans of victory, a lone TMC voice spoke of the various policies Trinamool implemented during their 15-year regime.

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“Only time will tell what will happen. We do not believe in violence. This aggressive nature of politics is not the culture of Bengal. Trinamool has implemented over 50 policies including various doles for women, girls under 18 and the unemployed youth. But the people are the final speakers,” said the Trinamool supporter.

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While Banerjee’s house reverberated with Jai Shree Ram slogans and an eerie silence from the Khela Hobe squad, central Kolkata saw BJP supporters on bikes, cars, and tempos chanting Narendra Modi’s name, playing with saffron abir and carrying lotus flowers.

One supporter said, “The lotus has finally bloomed in Bengal. Maa Durga has won over the evil clouding this state.”

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