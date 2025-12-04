When winter calls, Bengal answers: The best places to visit in the state this season

West Bengal has climbed the travel charts and has become the second most-visited destination for international tourists in India. The latest data from the Union Tourism Ministry shows the state welcomed 31 lakh foreign travellers in 2024, surpassing many major destinations with direct flights from Europe or the US.

And winter is one of the best times to explore the state’s diverse landscapes, ranging from Himalayan hideouts to peaceful riverine villages. Here are some of the places to visit in West Bengal during the colder months beyond the usual suspects Digha, Mandarmani, Santiniketan and Darjeeling.

Charkhole

Charkhole is a serene retreat surrounded by rolling hills and dense forests. Located in the Kalimpong subdivision, this small village is part of the Neora Valley region and is known for its pine, cypress and sal forests. On clear days, even Mt Everest is visible from here. Charkhole is ideal for slow travellers who enjoy quiet walks, village life and unspoiled natural beauty.

Sittong

Sittong is a dreamy Lepcha hamlet nestled at an elevation of about 1,333 metres. Divided by a river called Khola, this village is famous for its orange orchards that turn the hillsides into a glowing carpet in winter. With misty mornings, traditional homes and a soothing silence, Sittong is perfect for those who wish to unwind in nature.

Takdah

Takdah is a fog-draped hill town whose name in Lepcha means mist. Located at a similar elevation to Sittong, this former British cantonment is known for its orchid centres and colonial structures. Travellers often visit the abandoned Club House and the peaceful Takdah Monastery. The weather remains crisp and cool, making winter a great time to explore its quiet trails.

Lava

Lava, situated 30 kilometres from Kalimpong, offers a colder and denser forest experience. At 2,138 metres, it is surrounded by fir, birch and pine trees. The area is home to barking deer and Himalayan black bears, and its fog-laden mornings create postcard-perfect scenes. Lava is a favourite among trekkers and birdwatchers.

Fagu

Fagu is an offbeat destination in the Dooars region. Resting at an altitude of 2,050 metres, it offers stunning views of the Mahananda valley and Mt Kanchenjunga. Its untouched charm makes it appealing for travellers who prefer quiet, less crowded winter escapes.

Henry’s Island

Henry’s Island near Bakkhali is a peaceful coastal getaway known for its pristine beaches and mangrove-lined surroundings. Visitors often spot red crabs scattered along the shore, and the sunsets here are particularly striking. It is also a great place for birdwatching during the migratory season.

Babur Haat

For a taste of rural Bengal, Babur Haat offers a refreshing experience. This riverside village is known for its vast fishing lakes or bheris, lush green fields and mud houses. Travellers can take boat rides, nature walks and interact with local fishing communities. It is a relaxing one-day winter getaway from Kolkata.