Meet Simar Bhatia, Akshay Kumar’s niece who is set to make her Bollywood debut with Agastya Nanda-starrer ‘Ikkis’

Actor Akshay Kumar’s niece Simar Bhatia is set to make her Bollywood debut with Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis, a war drama headlined by Agastya Nanda.

“The world is about to meet Simar Bhatia… but to me you’ve always been a star,” wrote Akshay in a recent note, welcoming her to the industry.

As Simar gears up for the 25 December release of the war drama, here’s a look at her life and journey so far.

Simar Bhatia is the daughter of Akshay’s sister Alka Bhatia and her former husband Vaibhav Kapoor. Simar was raised in Mumbai but stayed away from limelight despite her industry connections. She pursued her higher education in the United States.

A glance at Simar’s social media profile offers glimpses of her love for travel and fashion.

Ikkis will star Simar opposite Agastya, who made his acting debut with Netflix’s 2023 teen musical comedy The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya plays Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal in Ikkis. Simar, on the other hand, plays his love interest Kiran.

The war drama is billed as a tribute to Arun Khetarpal, who was killed in action in the Battle of Basantar in 1971.

Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher also play key roles in the upcoming war drama set during the third Indo-Pakistani war.

Produced by Maddock Films, Ikkis will also feature Bollywood veteran Dharmendra, who passed away in Mumbai on 24 November at the age of 89.