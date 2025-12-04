Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru wedding: Fresh photos offer glimpse into mehendi ceremony

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s wedding to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru has been the talk of the town. In a new set of photos shared by her friends, Samantha can be seen exuding elegance in her red embroidered sari. Other pictures offer a glimpse into her mehendi ceremony. Take a look.

Samantha opted for an ethnic yellow suit with a bottle-green dupatta for her mehendi ceremony. The actress was all smiles as she posed to get photographed during the ceremony.

Raj Nidimoru, who looked dapper in a peach shirt paired with beige trousers, was caught in a candid moment while clicking pictures of Samantha’s mehendi on his phone.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on 1 December at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore.

Earlier, the two sparked dating rumours after Samantha shared a selfie with the filmmaker. Clad in a white T-shirt, Samantha smiled while resting her head on Nidimoru’s shoulder.

For her wedding, the actress wore a red Banarasi saree with floral motifs and a golden zari border. For the jewellery, she chose a bold gold choker with temple-style motifs, along with a long necklace.

Samantha teamed up with Raj and DK for the Prime Video spy thriller Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She also worked with the director duo on The Family Man and is a part of their upcoming Netflix fantasy action series Rakt Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom.

Samantha recently announced her second production venture, Maa Inti Bangaram. On the other hand, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.’s spy drama The Family Man Season 3 is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya. Raj got divorced from Shhyamali De in 2022.