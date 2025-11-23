Tolly 9 Banquets opens its doors in Tollygunge, adding to south Kolkata’s celebration landscape

Tolly 9 Banquets officially opened its flagship property at 243/2 Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Road on Friday, 22 November, with an elegant ceremony. “Conceptualised with a vision to present an inclusive social platform to the city of joy, Tolly 9 is wrapped in modern luxury in the lap of nature, setting a new benchmark for event venues in the city — one that is elegant, accessible, and deeply rooted in the cultural warmth of Kolkata,” said team Tolly 9.
Guests, including Aroop Biswas, Cabinet Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Power and Housing; Sourav Ganguly, CAB president; Prasenjit Das, social entrepreneur; and Ashim Kr. Bose, councillor, Ward 70, Kolkata Municipal Corporation, graced the unveiling of Tolly 9 Banquets. Founder-owner Anurag Basu led the inauguration with Ronit Mitra, Subha Chakrabarti, K.P. Mishra, Rakesh Mitra, and Pranab Guha.
With luminaries from Kolkata’s cultural and civic circles lighting the ceremonial lamp, the event signalled not just a new venue launch, but the creation of an “urban oasis.” The 10,000 sq ft space merges contemporary architecture with lush outdoor landscapes — from the temperature-controlled Grand Ballroom to the serene Jamun Lounge and Mango Forecourt.
Former Indian cricket captain and CAB president, Sourav Ganguly, also graced the occasion. Dada expressed his surprise saying, “I didn’t know that there was such a large space for a banquet of this kind in Tollygunge. I like how the whole place is done up with so much style and class, I am sure this is going to be a successful venture.”
Aroop Biswas shared his wishes and expressed his excitement at seeing a venue come up in Tollygunge. He said “Now, Tollygunge too has a royal and elegant banquet. I am sure there will be many memorable occasions celebrated here. It is exciting to see such a unique venue in this part of the city”
Blending glass, greenery, and grandeur, Tolly 9 Banquets is positioned as south Kolkata’s new landmark for celebrations — a nature-wrapped space that balances elegance, function, and sustainability. From its manicured lawns and accent-lit façade to two world-class pickleball courts and dedicated bridal suites, every element reflects modern luxury combined with cultural warmth.
Inside, the temperature-controlled Grand Ballroom unfolds in cascading light and understated opulence, perfect for weddings, receptions, or corporate gatherings. With plush interiors and seamless connectivity to outdoor lawns and lounges, Tolly 9 Banquets sets a new benchmark for celebration spaces in the city.