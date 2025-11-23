Tolly 9 Banquets opens its doors in Tollygunge, adding to south Kolkata’s celebration landscape

1 7 Soumyajit Dey

ADVERTISEMENT

Tolly 9 Banquets officially opened its flagship property at 243/2 Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Road on Friday, 22 November, with an elegant ceremony. “Conceptualised with a vision to present an inclusive social platform to the city of joy, Tolly 9 is wrapped in modern luxury in the lap of nature, setting a new benchmark for event venues in the city — one that is elegant, accessible, and deeply rooted in the cultural warmth of Kolkata,” said team Tolly 9.

2 7 Tolly 9

Guests, including Aroop Biswas, Cabinet Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Power and Housing; Sourav Ganguly, CAB president; Prasenjit Das, social entrepreneur; and Ashim Kr. Bose, councillor, Ward 70, Kolkata Municipal Corporation, graced the unveiling of Tolly 9 Banquets. Founder-owner Anurag Basu led the inauguration with Ronit Mitra, Subha Chakrabarti, K.P. Mishra, Rakesh Mitra, and Pranab Guha.

3 7 Soumyajit Dey

With luminaries from Kolkata’s cultural and civic circles lighting the ceremonial lamp, the event signalled not just a new venue launch, but the creation of an “urban oasis.” The 10,000 sq ft space merges contemporary architecture with lush outdoor landscapes — from the temperature-controlled Grand Ballroom to the serene Jamun Lounge and Mango Forecourt.

4 7 Soumyajit Dey

Former Indian cricket captain and CAB president, Sourav Ganguly, also graced the occasion. Dada expressed his surprise saying, “I didn’t know that there was such a large space for a banquet of this kind in Tollygunge. I like how the whole place is done up with so much style and class, I am sure this is going to be a successful venture.”

5 7 Soumyajit Dey

Aroop Biswas shared his wishes and expressed his excitement at seeing a venue come up in Tollygunge. He said “Now, Tollygunge too has a royal and elegant banquet. I am sure there will be many memorable occasions celebrated here. It is exciting to see such a unique venue in this part of the city”

6 7 Tolly 9

Blending glass, greenery, and grandeur, Tolly 9 Banquets is positioned as south Kolkata’s new landmark for celebrations — a nature-wrapped space that balances elegance, function, and sustainability. From its manicured lawns and accent-lit façade to two world-class pickleball courts and dedicated bridal suites, every element reflects modern luxury combined with cultural warmth.

7 7 Tolly 9

Inside, the temperature-controlled Grand Ballroom unfolds in cascading light and understated opulence, perfect for weddings, receptions, or corporate gatherings. With plush interiors and seamless connectivity to outdoor lawns and lounges, Tolly 9 Banquets sets a new benchmark for celebration spaces in the city.

RELATED TOPICS Kolkata Banquets Tollygunge