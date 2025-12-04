When ‘The Family Man’ stars Manoj Bajpayee, Jaydeep Ahlawat, Priyamani go on a picnic

The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee, Jaydeep Ahlawat, Priyamani, Nimrat Kaur and Sharib Hashmi donned stylish outfits for a picnic-themed photoshoot, stepping out of their on-screen persona. Here’s a look at the photos shared by Prime Video.
Helmed by Raj & DK, the latest instalment of the series deals with insurgency in Northeast India. Manoj Bajpayee's character reveals his actual profession as a spy officer to his family and goes head-to-head with Jaideep Ahlawat's North-East drug baron.
Bajpayee, who played special intelligence officer Srikant Tiwari in the series, looked dapper in a striped shirt, a light-colored jacket, and white pants. He completed his look with a pair of shades.
Priyamani, who plays Srikant’s wife Suchitra, exuded elegance in a simple yet elegant white dress, showcasing her versatile style.
Jaideep Ahlawat appeared all relaxed as he rested on a garden rope swing, looking dashing in a green loose-fit shirt, paired with a printed scarf. The actor joined the latest instalment of the spy-thriller series as North-East drug baron Rukma.
Lunchbox actress Nimrat Kaur, who plays Meera Eston in the series, twirled in her pink ruffle dress for the photoshoot.
Sharib Hashmi showed his fun side as he gave out a cheeky pose for The Family Man photoshoot, sporting a beige sleeveless blazer and wide-length trousers. Hashmi plays JK Talpade, the loyal and reliable officer who works alongside Srikant Tiwari.
Clad in a floral off-shoulder dress, actress Ashlesha Thakur kept it simple with light makeup. Thakur plays Dhriti Tiwari, Srikant’s daughter, in the series.
Athrav Tiwari, played by Vedant Sinha, was captured playing a flute. He looked adorable in his lavender ensemble.
The Family Man Season 3 has emerged as Prime Video's most-watched series of 2025 in its launch week, the streamer said on Wednesday.
The Family Man Season 1 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 20 September, 2019. The second season was released on the streamer on 4 June, 2021.