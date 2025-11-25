From totto to topor: Nutan Bazar on Rabindra Sarani has everything you need for a Bengali wedding

1 7 Photos: Amit Datta

As the wedding season begins, Nutan Bazar on Rabindra Sarani starts to look like a world of its own. The narrow lanes fill up with buyers looking for everything that is needed for a Bengali wedding. Rabindra Sarani, once known as Chitpore Road, continues to be the place where families come with long shopping lists and return with full bags and smiling faces.

Nutan Bazar has earned its reputation as a one-stop destination as it keeps almost every item required for Bengali wedding rituals. The shops here have been around for decades. From colourful totto trays and shining kanshar thalas to creative kheerer putul to wooden piris — there is everything you need for a Bengali wedding.

Beautifully decorated totto trays catch the eye as soon as you enter the lane. There are various sizes with ready-made decoration, so you do not have to worry about last-minute work.

Nearby stalls sell the iconic topor that the groom wears. The delicate designs are still crafted by hand. Gachkoutos, wrapped in bright cloth, sets of conch shells and brass items required for rituals are also available in the market.

Sari shops also line Nutan Bazar. Many families prefer to shop for the wedding trousseau here because of the variety of colours and traditional weaves.

There are also stores that specialise in kheerer putul and other sweet items that are part of every Bengali wedding. These small tokens often hold cultural meaning and Nutan Bazar’s sweet shops continue to make them the same way year after year.

For generations, Nutan Bazar has stayed closely linked with Bengali weddings. It is where shopping begins, where the excitement builds and where traditions are passed down through simple purchases that hold great meaning.