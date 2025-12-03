Revelio! 10 Kolkata spots that look straight out of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter

A quick swish of your wand and a hearty chant of ‘Revelio’ may not be needed to reveal the uncanny resemblance some Kolkata places share to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

A recent video of the Calcutta High Court got many of us Potterheads to pause and realise its eerie similarity with the Hogwarts castle. But the high court isn’t the only city spot that looks straight out of the world of Harry Potter.

Thanks to the British architecture of the 18th and 19th centuries, with a mix of Neo-gothic, Victorian and Indo-Saracenic styles, almost every Kolkatan has witnessed the pointed arches, the lofty domes, cloistered corridors and high pillars in the city. Many of these are reminiscent of structures and landscapes from J.K. Rowling’s fantastical world.

Is it possible that a Wizarding World is hidden right in the city and we are just muggles too ordinary to notice?

St Paul’s Cathedral interior as The Great Hall

1 10 (top) St Paul’s Cathedral interior shot by Amit Datta; (bottom) A picture of Great Hall by Warner Bros.

The interior of St Paul’s Cathedral has been offering peace to anyone in need, but has it ever occurred to you that Professor McGonagall might be standing at the altar, waiting to tap her goblet and announce, “The Sorting Ceremony will now begin”?

The long nave, soaring ribbed vaults and the stained glass windows almost remind us of the four Hogwarts houses nestled cosily on the tables. In the Wizarding World, Nearly Headless Nick might drift around the sprawling dinner plates here, muttering about his upcoming Deathday party.

New Market as Diagon Alley

2 10 (top) A picture of New Market shot by Amit Datta; (bottom) A still of Diagon Alley by Warner Bros.

New Market is undoubtedly the go-to shopping spot for Kolkatans. But if you look closely and put on your analytical hats, the alleyways and the bustling crowd give you the feeling of stepping into Diagon Alley, just like Hagrid and Harry did for the first time. Instead of selling innovative cauldrons, potions, quills and wands, these markets are brimming with a different kind of magic that keeps bringing us back, come summer or rain.

South Park Street Cemetery as Godric’s Hollow

3 10 (top) A picture of South Park Street Cemetery shot by Amit Datta; (bottom) A still of Harry and Hermione at Godric's Hollow from 'Deathly Hallows'

Take a walk amidst the moss-laden tombs underneath the green canopies of South Park Street Cemetery and you may feel the need to hush and clutch your friend’s arm quite instinctively. Doesn’t it remind you of the time Harry and Hermione visited the grave of James and Lily Potter in the final book? This place might make you wonder if Voldemort is lurking in the darkness disguised as someone you know.

Victoria Memorial as Ministry of Magic

4 10 (top) A picture of Victoria Memorial shot by Soumyajit Dey; (bottom) A still of the interior of Ministry of Magic by Warner Bros.

Exuding the same aura as the Ministry of Magic, Victoria Memorial at Maidan might just be the hub of Wizarding World politics. There is no old red telephone booth here, but there’s definitely a plethora of Victorian era statues that resemble the structures inside Fudge’s secretariat. Who knows? Maybe Arthur Weasley is wandering around and gazing at Muggle artefacts as we identify hints of the magical world in Kolkata?

Park Street as Hogsmeade

5 10 (top) A picture of a Park Street coffee and cocktail bar by Soumyajit Dey; (bottom) A still of The Three Broomsticks by Warner Bros.

Remember the Hogwarts students requiring a stamp of approval from their guardians in order to visit Hogsmeade? Now, relate it to your own teenage years when you had to take permission from your parents to hang out with your friends at Park Street. Does it ring a bell?

Especially during winters, Park Street truly turns into a lively version of Hogsmeade. The fairy lights bring in festive cheer just like the Christmas magic from the Wizarding World. From The Three Broomsticks to Honeydukes, the indolent strolls along the Flurrys line and the hearty meals at the iconic restaurants surely feel warm and cosy for Potterheads during nippy winter evenings.

Metropolitan Building as Gringotts Wizarding Bank

6 10 (top) A picture of Metropolitan Building from Shutterstock; (bottom) Gringotts Wizarding Bank as described in the books and seen in the 'Harry Potter' films

An iconic architecture right in the heart of the city, the Metropolitan Building resembles the magical bank Gringotts from Harry Potter. The neo-baroque emporium — with domes, a clock tower and arched recessed windows, established in 1905 — is uncannily similar to the Gringotts structure minus the fire-breathing dragon perched on top. The grand columns and expansive interiors may make you feel like waking a stern goblin from his sleep.

Calcutta High Court as Hogwarts Castle

7 10 (left) A picture of the Calcutta High Court corridors from Shutterstock; (right) Interiors of the Hogwarts Castle

The one that started it all. Loosely modeled on the 13th-century Cloth Hall (Lakenhal) in Ypres, Belgium, Calcutta High Court is primarily Neo-Gothic, a revival style popular in the British Empire during the 19th century. With its arches and fort-like structures, the high court looks like it can easily be the second home for wizards and witches, holding within itself everything from vast halls to classrooms, moving staircases, dormitories, talking wall portraits and even the Room of Requirement (if required.)

National Library as Hogwarts Library

8 10 (top) National Library clicked by Amit Datta; (bottom) A still from 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets'

Steeped in history (and horror stories), the National Library in Kolkata sounds like a perfect place for Hermione to unwind. The towering bookshelves almost resemble the ones from Hogwarts, probably hiding spellbooks amid regular pages. And the dimly-lit corners might remind you of Harry sneaking into the Restricted Section with his invisibility cloak. Make sure to hush your voices, because Madam Pince might scold you for breathing too loudly.

Boro Ghori at Howrah Railway Station as Platform 93/4

9 10 (top) Boro Ghori at Howrah Railway Station clicked by Amit Datta; (bottom) An image of the twin-faced clock at King's Cross Station by Smith of Derby Clockmakers

One of the most direct parallels is undoubtedly between the twin-faced clocks at Howrah Station and King’s Cross Station — with one welcoming muggles and the other, only Hogwarts students. On your next trip to Howrah Station, however, do not try to bump into the wall in an attempt to onboard the Hogwarts Express. Platform 93/4 might be right there, but you do not have your Hogwarts acceptance letter yet.

The Great Banyan Tree at Botanical Garden as The Whomping Willow

10 10 (top) The Great Banyan Tree clicked by Amit Datta; (bottom) The Whomping Willow from the Harry Potter films

Just like Whomping Willow, the sentient magical tree that is very difficult to damage, the great banyan tree at Botanical Garden has earned the nickname ‘immortal tree’ for its resilience. Cyclone Amphan ravaged the garden in 2020, almost turning it into a graveyard of broken trees. The enormous tree, said to be the world’s largest banyan tree, took a huge hit to its peripheral stems and branches.

Yet, it stands tall and proud today, reminding one of the safe route that the Whomping Willow offered Remus Lupin during his painful werewolf transformations without endangering others. The only difference is that it cannot aggressively fight back against danger and calamities, like the violent willow from the Wizarding World.