All-white ensembles to floral jewellery: How brides are redefining wedding fashion in 2026

The brides of 2026 are redefining wedding fashion, and how! From white saris for their big day to a visually striking amalgamation of mehendi and alta, the wedding rule book is being rewritten, one step at a time. While brides are breaking stereotypes, age-old customs are not being forgotten. If anything, these trends prove that experimentation and heritage can co-exist beautifully.

Beyond red: The spick-and-span white

1 5 Instagram/@brushofpritam

ADVERTISEMENT

While red has always been the go-to option for Bengali brides choosing their wedding saris, several women are now ditching the predictable red for serene all-white bridal looks for their big day.

While the red-and-white aesthetic has long been a signature look for women in Bengal, fully white bridal saris have been gaining predominance recently. Gold jewellery, minimal makeup and buns adorned with gajra will further elevate the look, that is equal parts chic and equal parts elegant.

Bloom over bling

2 5 Instagram/@floralartbysrishti

Not polki. Not kundan. Floral jewellery is emerging as the new favourite pick for haldi and kaleera rituals among brides in Bengal and across the country. From white tassles adorning braids to floral necklaces, earrings and kaleera, blooms are lending a fresh, playful touch to pre-wedding ensembles.

When mehendi meets alta

3 5 Instagram/@ vaishallimehendivilla

Brides are also experimenting with a fusion of mehendi and alta (a traditional red liquid dye) for their wedding, ensuring that they break stereotypes and yet keep the timeless customs alive.

Chic eyewear as wedding ornament

4 5 Instagram/@ssarakhan

Brides of 2026 are opting for chic, contemporary face frames for an edgy look on their special day. Take cues from actress Sara Khan, who tied the knot with actor-producer Krish Pathak in December last year.

Statement jewellery, subtle glam

5 5

When it comes to accessories, double finger rings, dainty haath phools, hair chains, fountain chokers and drop earrings are trending among the brides of 2026.