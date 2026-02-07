From seashells to leather, how modern gold jewellery is embedding new materials in its design

Gold jewellery is timeless, celebrated across cultures as a symbol of elegance and prosperity. However, not all gold jewellery is crafted the same way.

Pure gold (24K), though the best choice for investment-grade pieces, has been giving way to alloyed gold when it comes to contemporary fashion and everyday wear.

My Kolkata has curated a list of materials, including copper-based alloys, seashells, conch shells, corals, and even glass, which when combined with gold make for modern and durable designs.

Gold designs on seashells

Seashells adorned with delicate gold detailing are among the standout jewellery trends this wedding season. Available in varied shapes and sizes, these ornaments are both quirky and elegant.

Leather bracelets with gold accents

Leather bracelets layered with gold, and often encrusted with diamonds, are especially popular among men.

Thewa jewellery

Thewa is an intricate jewellery-making art that involves fusing finely worked sheet gold onto molten glass. Originating in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district during the Rajput era, this craft uses motifs inspired by nature, folklore and the royalty.

Gold and pearls

Gold jewellery paired with pearls continues to be a wedding-season favourite. From pearl-beaded gold chains and drop earrings to pearl-lined wristlets, these designs make for understated sophistication.

Gold-plated shakha and pola

Gold-plated shakha (conch shell) and pola (coral) bangles are redefining Bengal’s traditional red-and-white bridal aesthetic. Alongside gold-accented pola rings, mukh pola — bangles finished with gold caps or heads at the ends — are emerging as a popular choice among brides.

Copper-based alloys

Copper-based metals such as brass and bronze are widely used to create bold, heavy jewellery pieces. Rose gold, preferred for its warm, blush-toned finish, too, falls under this category.