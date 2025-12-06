Polki, kundan, gold, diamonds: A complete guide to layering jewellery this wedding season

The wedding season is unfolding at a steady pace in Kolkata, and layering is no longer limited to winter wear. The art of layering jewellery has become an essential part of dressing up for festive occasions. It helps create balance in an outfit and can often be more economical. Instead of opting for only gold pieces, combining polki and kundan allows for greater variation and visual harmony while also easing the strain on the budget.

One of the most effective ways to layer jewellery is to begin with a defining neckpiece and build around it with complementing mid-length accents. It is important to remember that each category carries its own visual language. While gold adds warmth, green-hued stones or other gemstones lend a regal depth to the look. The same principle applies to bangles. One should start with a larger, chunkier piece and gradually work their way down to slimmer accessories for a well-balanced finish.

Consider stacking a contemporary polki choker with your heirloom rani-haar or a classic satlari — a perfect amalgamation of memory, modernity and personal identity. One of the thumb rules of layering jewellery is that the heaviest, most ornate neckpiece (like a satlari) should often be the longest layer to draw the eye down, creating a slimming V-line.

When the neck is heavily layered, the earrings should be equally grand. A large jhumka or a chandelier earring will perfectly balance the look.

A bejewelled waist belt mirrors the neck's heavy layer, thereby ensuring visual harmony and balance. It defines the silhouette further, enhancing the overall ensemble.

Thoughtful contrasts, like combining kundan with polki or diamonds with coloured stones, ensure each piece stands out while still creating a cohesive, elevated ensemble.