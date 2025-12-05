MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
photo-article-logo Friday, 05 December 2025

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Dakota Johnson shine at Red Sea International Film Festival opening ceremony

Juliette Binoche, Adrien Brody and Rita Ora were among the other celebrities present on Day 1 of the annual film festival, which is set to conclude on 13 December

Entertainment Web Desk Published 05.12.25, 05:19 PM

Actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Dakota Johnson and Juliette Binoche attended the opening ceremony of the fifth edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival on 4 December in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Here’s a look.  

Juliette Binoche at Red Sea International Film Festival 2025
1 7
Instagram/@redseafilm
ADVERTISEMENT

Academy Award-winning actress Juliette Binoche stunned in a black loose-fit gown. Black gloves, a statement neckpiece and a messy hairdo completed her look.  

Adrien Brody at Red Sea International Film Festival 2025
2 7
Instagram/@redseafilm

The Brutalist star Adrien Brody looked dapper in a black tuxedo.  

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Red Sea International Film Festival 2025
3 7
Instagram/@redseafilm

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzled in a black-and-white embellished ensemble. The actress wore her hair down and opted for dewy makeup to round off her look.  

Dakota Johnson at Red Sea International Film Festival 2025
4 7
Instagram/@redseafilm

Materialists actress Dakota Johnson looked gorgeous in a black cut-out gown and statement jewellery.  

Rita Ora at Red Sea International Film Festival 2025
5 7
Instagram/@redseafilm

British singer-songwriter Rita Ora opted for a black sheer gown, complete with a structured, floor-grazing train.  

Kirsten Dunst at Red Sea International Film Festival 2025
6 7
Instagram/@redseafilm

American actress Kirsten Dunst, known for her roles in Elizabethtown (2005), Marie Antoinette (2006) and The Beguiled (2017), turned heads in a sequined silver ensemble. She posed for selfies with her fans on the red carpet.  

Naomie Harris at Red Sea International Film Festival 2025
7 7
Instagram/@redseafilm

Black Bag star Naomie Harris wore a black gown featuring an enormous black bow around the waist.  

Uma Thurman, Jessica Alba, Ana de Armas, Queen Latifah, and Darren Aronofsky were among the other celebrities who attended the opening ceremony of the Red Sea International Film Festival, which is set to conclude on 13 December.

RELATED TOPICS

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Dakota Johnson Red Sea International Film Festival
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE