Winter is coming: Eight unmissable signs that Kolkata is gearing up for chilly days

Cardigans and blankets are back on terraces. The sun isn’t as scorching as it was. Al fresco venues are lit up and gradually drawing more crowds.

As the Meteorological department closely monitors temperature drop before announcing winter, here are eight unmissable signs that tell us, as Jon Snow would put it, “Winter is Coming.”

Woollens make their way to terraces and laundries

1 8

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackets, hoodies, mufflers, and blankets are out of the closets. And in some households, they have made it to the terrace ahead of chillier days. Laundries and dry cleaners are now ready with pre-winter offers.

Moa and patali gur back on shelves

2 8

The warmth of patali gur and moa feels almost therapeutic on chilly days. They have gradually started making their way back to para shops and lit up makeshift stalls.

Patali gur, or date palm jaggery, is a winter-specific product, and the famous Bengali moa is made with fresh patali gur during this season.

Shiter Sabji (winter veggies) take centrestage in markets

3 8

Maa-er hather mulor torkaari (radish curry) and piyaaj koli alu bhaaja (fried spring onions and potatoes) would soon make it to dining tables and lunch boxes.

As winter approaches, markets have begun to brim with leafy greens like spinach, root veggies like carrots, radishes, beetroot, and cruciferous vegetables like cauliflower and cabbage. Peas and capsicum are also making their way to household kitchens.

Shorter days, longer nights

4 8

As the winter sets in, the changes in daylight hours become evident. With the northern hemisphere tilting away from the sun, the day breaks late, creating noticeably longer evenings. This also makes people tired and sleepy as melatonin production increases in response to extended darkness.

Frizzy hair, dry skin

5 8

Cold creams and moisturisers are back in demand. As winter makes its way to Kolkata, the chill outside and dry indoor air gang up to steal your skin’s moisture and your hair’s shine. The result? Frizzy, static hair and skin that starts to feel tighter than your favourite jeans after a Durga Puja.

Kolkata International Book Fair is not too far away

6 8

The early days of the season also serve as a reminder to put a check on your online shopping and start saving for the annual Boi Mela, or Kolkata International Book Fair, a grand celebration of books that perfectly marries the winter chill.

Adda and musical jams in Kolkata Maidan

7 8

As the puja lights dim and the countdown for Christmas begins, the early days of winter bring a sea of Kolkatans to maidan. The gentle breeze of early winter sways by, the vast grounds come alive with songs, strumming of ukulele and lighthearted chats over cups of tea, as the sun sets behind the fairy of Victoria Memorial.

Open-air cafes start drawing crowds

8 8

With slim chances of rain and the sun not as unforgiving as in summers, the air around wafts with the aroma of sandwiches, coffee, cakes, and laughter, as the open-air cafes attract more and more people, whispering the arrival of winter.

RELATED TOPICS Winter Maidan Sweater Kolkata