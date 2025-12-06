In pictures: Lisa and J-Hope make joint appearance, Gong Yoo looks dapper at Seoul fashion event

Blackpink singer-rapper Lisa and BTS member J-Hope made a joint appearance at a recent event of luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton in Seoul, South Korea. They were joined by Stray Kids member Felix.

The star-studded evening also featured actors Gong Yoo, Shin Min-ah and Jung Ho-yeon, who turned heads with their striking outfits. Here’s a look at who wore what at the Seoul event.

Lisa, J-Hope and Felix shared a fun moment together at the fashion event.

The Blackpink rapper-singer donned a flowing, textured and striped silhouette suit for the fashion event. She accentuated her edgy look with minimal jewellery and kept her curled-up tresses flowing.

J-Hope, the singer-rapper of K-pop boy band BTS, made a stunning appearance at the Louis Vuitton event, sporting a customised olive green jacket paired with black trousers.

Stray Kids singer Felix dazzled in an all-white ensemble featuring a blazer and trousers.

Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon made a stunning appearance at the event in a Nicolas Ghesquière outfit with a ruffled collar, a cutout bodice, and a single long sleeve.

Train to Busan and Squid Game actor Gong Yoo looked classic in a navy blue sports jacket with rolled-up sleeves and matching wide-leg trousers.

The Legend of the Blue Sea actress Jun Ji-hyun dazzled in a grey-and-red cape over a red dress, carrying a black monogrammed handbag.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha actress Shin Min-ah, who recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, actor Kim Woo-bin, was also among those who attended the event. She opted for a monochromatic bodycon dress with puffed sleeves.

Lisa had a fangirl moment as she shared a picture with Gong Yoo at the Seoul event.