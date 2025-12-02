Big-brand looks at footpath prices: Why Gariahat’s winter fashion offerings are a steal

1 11 Gariahat photos: Soumyajit Dey

If winter has you dreaming of cosy fits minus the nightmarish price tags, the footpath stalls in Gariahat are your wonderland. Think fuzzy cardigans, pastel-hued pullovers, chic turtlenecks, snug coats and trendy jackets — all retailing for a fraction of big-brand prices.

My Kolkata went on a shopping spree and hand-picked a few options that promise warmth, style and savings.

Pull-overs that don’t break the bank

(Left) Knitted cardigan from Zara; (right) a similar cardigan available at a footpath stall in Gariahat

A cable-knit pullover cardigan from the brand Only is priced at Rs 3,999, while similar knitted cardigans with swirl patterns are available at footpath stalls in Garihata for just Rs 250. From soft pastels like peach and yellow to solid shades such as purple and navy blue, the collection is as diverse as it is affordable.

Cold weather, hot deals: Fuzzy sweaters to fit the mood and the budget

(Left) A Pierre Carlo sweater; (right top) furry full-length sweaters available at Gariahat stalls; (right bottom) a brown fuzzy sweater available at a footpath stall in Gariahat

A furry sweater at Pierre Carlo will cost you Rs 1,800. But stroll down the Gariahat footpath and you will spot cropped fuzzy sweaters as well as full-length ones for just Rs 200-250. Team them with jeans or a tweed skirt and a pair of sneakers, and you’re all set to slay winter in style.

Shrugs that don’t require you to splurge

(Left) A Monte Carlo shrug; (centre) a grey shrug available at a footpath stall in Gariahat; (right) a printed shrug available at a roadside shop in Gariahat

Woollen shrugs are as stylish as they are effortless — slip one on and it goes with everything from jeans and trousers to even ethnic wear. A Monte Carlo shrug can set you back around Rs 3,000, but the Gariahat footpath stalls offer a treasure trove of options, minus the hefty price tag. Solid colours? Check. Fun prints? Double check. And all for just Rs 200 to Rs 350.

Budget-friendly button-ups and quirky prints

(Left) a Zara cardigan; (centre) a button-up cardigan at a Gariahat stall; (right) a pocketed cardigan at a Gariahat stall

Cardigans are the undisputed go-to outfit for many during winters. Throw one on with formal trousers or jeans and you’ve got a look that’s effortlessly chic. While button-up cardigans from brands like Zara and Vero Moda start at Rs 3,000, the winter market in Gariahat serves up unbelievable finds — zipped, pocketed, and ones with quirky prints— for just Rs 200 to Rs 250.

Turtlenecks that deliver big rizz on tiny price tags

(Left) A turtleneck sweater from the shelves of H&M; (right) a turtleneck pull-over available at a Gariahat stall

Loose-fit turtleneck sweaters are all the rage this year. Worried they might weigh heavy on your pocket? The Gariahat footpath has you sorted with multiple options — all under Rs 300 — but packed with the same style, comfort and undeniable rizz that brands like H&M, Zara and Monte Carlo offer.

Snug in a shearling-collar jacket

(Left) A shearling-collar jacket from Mango; (right) a shearling-collar jacket available at a shop in Gariahat

Give your winter wardrobe a much-needed upgrade with shearling-collar jackets. While brands like Mango sell them for Rs 11,000, Gariahat stalls offer a similar, decent fit for Rs 600 — even less if you bargain well. Warm, snuggly and effortlessly cool, these chic, cosy jackets can be paired with a basic tee and jeans. That's all you need to channel your inner main character this winter.

Ponchos for your personal runway

(Left) A Monte Carlo poncho; (right) a poncho at a stall in Gariahat

Swish, swoop and turn every pavement into your personalised runway with chic ponchos that cost Rs 700 at Gariahat stalls. While reputed brands like Monte Carlo sell similar fits for about Rs 3,000, these footpath shops offer elegant pieces for less than half the price.

The versatile puffer jacket

(Left) An olive-green puffer jacket from Peter England; (right top): puffer jackets at a Gariahat stall; (right bottom): an olive-green puffer jacket available at Gariahat

Whether you’re heading to work or stepping out for a stroll, puffer jackets pair effortlessly with formals, semi-formals, denims, joggers and even casuals. For a carefree yet stylish look, check out the puffer jackets at the Gariahat stalls, starting at just Rs 500. It’s a hot deal, especially when brands like Peter England and Louis Philippe are selling similar jackets for over Rs 1,500.

Hoodies for every fandom

(Left) A graphic hoody from Puma; (right) graphic hoodies at Gariahat

Brands like Puma and Rare Rabbit price their graphic hoodies from Rs 3,000 onwards. However, the Gariahat footpath stalls offer them for as low as Rs 500. Bonus? The variety is endless, ranging from hoodies featuring Marvel characters to those featuring popular anime characters.

Denim jackets never go out of style

(Left) A United Colors of Benetton denim jacket; (right) a denim jacket displayed at a stall in Gariahat

Denim jackets are classy and timeless — no arguments there! But while brands like United Colors of Benetton price them at nothing below Rs 3,000, the shops lining the Gariahat footpaths offer them for just Rs 350 to Rs 750. Different shades and designs are up for grabs. So pick your favourite and pair it with a shirt and trousers, or go for a denim-on-denim look with jeans. Finish the outfit with sneakers or boots.