What is Kolkata wearing?

Clothing choices are much motivated by where we live, chiefly due to climate and social norms. Paris is all about timeless wardrobe essentials; New York’s on-the-go hustle-and-bustle street energy is a clever mix of power dressing, comfort and great style; Milan — the unrivalled style destination is considered to have bold and bourgeois taste; and London is always known for its edginess and quirky energy. In contrast to these mega style havens, Kolkata has always been a destination for those who want a mix of luxury vintage, casual elegance, faded streetwear and functional outdoorsy gear.

Kolkata street style doesn’t necessarily prioritise being on trend. The city can be a tad bit difficult to navigate on foot and so we prioritise function and comfort over anything. Lived-in ensembles in a kaleidoscope of colours are often seen converging on the sidewalks of Park Street. Clothes that flows into colourful ethnics paired with practical footwear to Indo-western utilitarian ensembles are ubiquitous on the streets of Kolkata. Nevertheless, much of the fashion that we see on Kolkata’s streets and the art fairs have an undeniably youthful air. Talking about Kolkata’s street style, 145 East — a Kolkata-based clothing brand, chiefly popular with a young demographic that passionately expresses their idealism and cultural identity through clothes, is a perfect representation of it.

Style at Kolkata’s art-and-culture scene permeates subdued elegance highlighting an appeal for simple craftsmanship. For instance, Maku — a minimalist brand with refined sensibilities — has embraced the city’s artistic subtlety. The clothes convey a sense of quiet control and efficiency and builds itself on the security of doing less to convey more. Their clothes can be an ideal go-to-label for an art gallery opening, or a dinner at Sienna or any book launch. Pair any of their silk ensembles with elegant footwear or boots, depending on the kind of entry you want to make and you get a look that’s just out-and-out cool.

Handwoven Jamdani Bianca dress paired with a handwoven, handspun pashmina scarf Maku Textiles

Recently, Bombaim — the upmarket multi-designer store that stocks India’s finest labels — used their retail platform for an evening of Conversation on Material on Modern Craft with four designers who are experts in their respective fields. It was a room packed with intent listeners and guests dressed in their best. Some of the most head-turning fashion that I noticed were pieces with unique textures & fabrication and that it was equal parts refined and relaxed. Embellished dresses, statement jewellery, luxury shoes and bags and good taste were indicative of the fact that the look of luxury in the city is ever evolving. Inside, I felt like an eager guest wanting to capture the moment and photograph all of them.

A statement necklace lit-up classic ensemble Bombaim

More recently, at a Thanksgiving dinner at the Consulate General of the US, the invitees exuded unusual style, offering endless sartorial inspiration. In particular, what was really eye catching was some trendy footwear. Spotted were a gorgeous pair of latex square-toed clunkers in brown sugar, some delicate stilettos, classic deck shoes and edgy sneakers that walked around the room casually. There were no deliberate statement-making looks and yet, statements were made.

Nightlife in Kolkata can offer a diverse visual flavour. Places like Nutcase, Skinny Mo’s and many other places alike, are appealing hotspots for the city’s locals, expatriates, workers and tourists. These places are testament to the city’s most young, fashionable and eclectic crowd. Young people in eclectic, hipster attire and fashionable clothing are common sights there.

So, if you’re refreshing your everyday staples or hunting for something fresh, this week's curation has you covered. It’s a mix of wearable upgrades and pure joy-sparking finds that you're going to love it. Let’s scroll.

Maku

Pushing the boundaries of minimalism, each Maku piece is handwoven and handcrafted revealing true craftsmanship. The collection is driven by aesthetics with a thoughtful bent that combines simplicity and luxury.

Paromita Banerjee

Not new in the fashion arena, Paromita Banerjee’s brand has always kept its focus on Bengal crafts. Artisanal, traditional yet modern, this brand is most liked by the writers, poets, artists, thinkers and doers.

145 East

This brand has taken the internet by storm for more than one reason. It’s electrifying story telling that defines the Bengali socio-cultural landscape to the tee has made the brand an instant hit. Known for its massy appeal, it has made the Bengali gamcha and handlooms from the east very popular. 145 East evokes sentiments that are bright, happy, youthful, punk and colorful. You can’t help but smile.

Nicobar

Good Earth’s little sister, Nicobar’s offerings are thoughtful and its clothes, perfect for flâneuse-ing.

Sarron

Sarron exudes old world charm. A kind of simplicity that’s classic, making it a perfect choice for afternoon soirées.

Sasha

A popular concept store, especially amongst travellers, Sasha has been for very long an ardent advocate for handloom, eco-friendly, and artisanal pieces. This place is really a treasure trove of all things artisanal.

Sienna

This rustic-chic cafe is the Café de la Rotonde of Kolkata — a gathering spot for the creative community of Kolkata. And, staying true to its artistic spirit, Sienna, for its clothing line, chooses to work with weavers across Bengal for the softest cotton handlooms and khadis.

Arte-Alter

Handmade items have a special allure and this homegrown brand is all about the handwoven, handmade and handcrafted. Their brand evokes softness, versatility and beauty, which will carry you from day to night.

Hiranya

Another artisanal brand with a distinctive style — a kind of brand that brings different elements in an elegant manner.

Pabloditi

This artisanal brand focuses on functionality and comfort making it perfect for elegant lounging.