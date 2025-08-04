The cool New Yorker

1 9

The ecstasy of being in a city where movement is life. The ecstasy of being in a walkable city. The ecstasy in enjoying the limitless possibilities of a good walk. The ecstasy of being in very cool surroundings. The ecstasy of sitting in a cafe and watching stylish people on the move. The ecstasy to wear what you like and how you exactly like it. The ecstasy of being in New York!

2 9 This style captures the quintessential Bohemian flâneur

New York is one of the coolest cities that inspires you to take to the streets and enjoy the lively meander through its cultural and urban topography. To most New Yorkers, and visitors, the city is an onslaught of sound, light and chaos. But, in the midst of this dense commercial noise, it’s fascinating to watch the ultra busy and fashionable New Yorkers street-haunting with their headphones on, listening to music or deeply engrossed on their phones. For me, it’s equally fascinating to watch them for their street style.

3 9 This ankle-length fit & sneakers make a sporty combo perfect for easy going, unstructured days

Summer in New York is in full strength. Sometime in July, New York experienced its first heat wave, only for the weather to quickly reverse for a couple of days bringing some respite to the New Yorkers. But heat wave or not, the New York sidewalks are brimming with plenty of head-turning fashion. I call these stylish New Yorkers — The Professional Dressers! They carry a certain vibe that can be best described as — a blend of intellectual elegance, an eclectic aesthetic with a certain cool detached demeanour. They know how to navigate through the sweltering streets by making sound wardrobe investments in favour of classicist, minimalist, athletic and eclectic items. Their style outside is cool, practical and fashionably on point. Clearly, the New Yorkers have perfected the art of dressing fashionable for the streets whatever be the weather.

4 9 Radiant energy, sidewalk sass

During my recent trip to New York, in my bid to explore some cool street style and to take some inspiration back home, I took some fun photos of New Yorkers and their street style. Besides inspiration, I have always felt that fashion can be an eloquent interpreter of what a city and its people are like. So here are some feel-good-street-style-moments that make for happy scrolling that you need while taking a break from doing something serious. Allons-y!

5 9 While the walk speaks attitude, the pink buzz asserts freedom

6 9 Sleek, minimalist style that never gets boring

7 9 Downtown glam meets street heat - latex, fringe, thigh-highs oozes an unapologetic command

8 9 This style ensemble is both work appropriate and street trendy

9 9 Flamboyant red with a gentle breeze, perhaps reminiscent of a modern day Monroe

The author is a former disinterested lawyer, a full-time interior enthusiast, a clothes horse and currently masquerading as the founder of a clothing brand - HAŃSHU.