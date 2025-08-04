Don Bosco School, Park Circus

MuseVention 2025 by Don Bosco Park Circus and ISR Redefines Experiential Learning in India

Posted on 04 Aug 2025
13:59 PM
Don Bosco School, Park Circus, hosted MuseVention 2025 — a two-day STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) showcase in collaboration with International STEAM Research (ISR), USA, on July 31 and August 1. The event witnessed over 500 student-led prototypes and drew 2000+ attendees, transforming the school campus into a live laboratory of creativity, purpose, and possibility.

This year’s theme, “Innovation Without Fear” came alive through student-driven projects tackling real-world issues — from disaster mitigation drones and F1 racing simulations to smart agricultural tools and futuristic urban infrastructure models. The exhibits demonstrated not just technical knowledge but deep empathy, storytelling, and months of hard work under the mentorship of ISR-certified facilitators.

Students explored a wide range of domains, including environmental sustainability, assistive technologies, aerospace surveillance, and architectural design. Each exhibit reflected the core principles of Education 4.0 and the NEP 2020 — blending interdisciplinary learning with imagination and real-world relevance.

MuseVention wasn't just a showcase of student brilliance; it was also a powerful community experience. Parents, many witnessing such innovation for the first time, were visibly moved. In a heartwarming gesture, ISR and Don Bosco honoured parents with Certificates of Honour for nurturing their children’s journeys. The event also encouraged parents to look beyond conventional careers and discover the power of passion-driven learning.

The event was also attended by educators from leading Kolkata schools, including South Point, Shri Shikshayatan, Calcutta Boys, and Modern High. They lauded the event as a benchmark in immersive learning. “Don Bosco and ISR have created a model for immersive learning that every school should aspire to. It’s rare to see interdisciplinary projects of this caliber,” an educator remarked.

With over 2000 visitors and an unmatched display of student creativity, MuseVention 2025 was more than a competition — it was a movement. A movement to spark curiosity, empower student voices, shift parental perspectives, and align schools with the future of learning. As one ISR facilitator aptly concluded, “MuseVention isn’t just shaping inventors — it’s nurturing inspired human beings prepared for life.”

