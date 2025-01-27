The Maha Kumbh Mela and its emerging sartorial trends

Fashion designers are often inspired by the visuals around them, skillfully transforming them into artistic expressions by weaving those elements into their collections. Other times, it is the influence of celebrities, social media influencers or even movies – rooted in the people or culture of their era – that propels a particular style, otherwise hidden in plain sight, to viral fame. This is how trends leap across boundaries, swiftly making an appearance among the ranks of cool young men and women. Trends often emerge from the most unexpected places, reshaping the landscape of fashion.

Traditionally, Indian ascetics, known as sadhus and sadhvis are known to guide us spiritually. Yet, who would imagine that their understated, symbolic style could unwittingly spark fashion trends across generations? For instance, Zeenat Aman’s iconic Hare Rama Hare Krishna look in the movie Dum Maro Dum, seems to be inspired by the sadhvis. The rudraksha beads, bindi and her flowing attire bear a striking resemblance to the saffron clad sadhvis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zeenat Aman’s iconic ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’ look in the movie ‘Dum Maro Dum’, seems to be inspired by the sadhvis

In another instance, the late literary genius Allen Ginsberg, after his first visit to India, adopted a bearded look quite inspired by the sadhus’ wild, woolly beards and dreadlocks. His grizzled and bearded look went on to inspire a wave of young men in his time. The hippie movement of the mid ’60s to early ’70s borrowed from Indian spiritualism. Influenced by how the sadhus dressed, the hippies wore mala beads and colourful Indian-style clothing and imbibed a nonchalant, laidback approach that mirrored the ascetics’ unhurried lifestyle.

More recently, designer Aseem Kapoor has turned to sadhvis as the guiding light and inspiration while designing his not-so-basic, pre-draped sadhvi saris that continue to be a must-have amongst the fashion observers.

The Kumbh Mela is a place where cultures and trends, both high and low, unknowingly collide. Above, a laser show on the banks of the Yamuna Getty Images

And, since we are on the topic of the mighty ascetics and seers who have transformative powers over us, let’s turn to the world’s largest religious gathering in the world that is happening right now in Prayagraj – the Maha Kumbh Mela. The Maha Kumbh Mela is holy, vibrant and deeply spiritual. It is where millions of faithful pilgrims turn up for spiritual cleansing, solace and guidance. Interestingly, it’s also a place where cultures and trends, both high and low, unknowingly collide. True to the idea that trends often emerge from the most unexpected places, the Maha Kumbh draws our attention to some intriguing figures. Some are famous and some unsung, yet all exude a mix of cool charisma and laid-back, bohemian ease. Unknown to them, they make such a success of dressing simply that their understated simplicity evolves into a style statement of its own.

Laurene Powell Jobs

The wife of the late Steve Jobs is one of the most famous international pilgrims to have ascended to the Maha Kumbh Mela. Clad in a saffron-coloured shawl worn over simple Indian attire, bare faced, no make-up, just a sandal wood tika on the forehead and rudraksha prayer beads, she looked simple and serene. Her hair, styled in soft loose beach waves, added to her simplicity.

Laurene Powell Jobs arrives at the Maha Kumbh Mela

Divia Thani

The global editorial director of Conde Nast Traveller embraced the vibrant energy of the Maha Kumbh Mela with her effortlessly chic ensemble. She paired a paisley outfit with a cosy sweater and denim jacket, adding a stylishly draped shawl as a scarf. Her bracelets add an edgy vibe, while her fashionable yet practical frames completed the look. Her look exemplifies the carefree spirit of a day immersed in the spiritual fabric of the holy city.

Monalisa Bhosle

Mona who? Meet Monalisa Bhosle, a rudraksha seller from Indore, whose striking beauty took the Internet by storm. Dressed in unassuming clothes, she went viral for her amber eyes, bold blue eyeliner, and dusky skin, captivating millions with her enchanting beauty and down to earth demeanor. Her million dollar smile is energising and glamourous. However, the viral fame came at a cost, as strangers flocked around her, vying for her attention in ways that bordered on harassment. Allegedly, her father eventually took her back home to Indore to shield her from the overwhelming spotlight.

Harsha Richhariya

Model and instagram influencer Harsha Richhariya, often referred to as the “beautiful sadhvi” (a misconception she has repeatedly clarified), has garnered massive attention for her striking looks. Her simple attire tied together by a natural glow adds to her natural charm. The 30-year-old from Uttarakhand describes herself in her Instagram bio as an anchor, social activist and influencer.

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati

She is a spiritual leader, motivational speaker, social activist and author of several books including Hollywood to the Himalayas. She radiates divine feminine energy clad in a saffron robe, matching sun hat in saffron, rudraksha beads, big red bindi on her forehead, and hair worn in loose curls. Enchanting!

Aghori Sadhavi Chanchalanath Ji

For many, wearing their hair in dreadlocks is a way of expressing their identities and showing off their style. But for Aghori Sadhavi Chanchalanath Ji, her dreadlocks is just one aspect of a sharply etched visual persona and more potent because her look is composed of very basic elements meant for a higher calling.

A fascinating confluence of faith, tradition, and cultural expression. While its core remains spiritual, the Maha Kumbh Mela serves as a reminder that simplicity and authenticity often make the boldest style statements.

The author is a former disinterested lawyer, a full-time interior enthusiast, a clothes horse and currently masquerading as the founder of a clothing brand - HAŃSHU.