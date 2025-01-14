Iconic street style looks and the stars of ‘subtle glamour’

Not every trend that we see can be termed as friendly, approachable and relaxed — which, at times, makes us feel, a bit left out. Any style or trend that can be emulated easily (but not very easily) gives us a sense of joy and makes us feel inclusive – a feeling that we are part of the fashion brigade. Couture or luxury brands, for many, is a thing that is just to be flipped through glossy magazines and mostly out of reach which makes us gravitate towards street style.

Street style is subtle glamour. It’s everything that couture isn’t! It’s friendly, approachable and relaxed. Many think of street style as unimaginative, unintelligent and unimportant and that it requires no effort, but that’s not the case! It requires a quirky imagination to come up with a look that is a clever mix of clothes, shoes, accessories etc. and an intelligent mind to create your own everyday brand of style out of it. It’s not something that one copies head to toe straight from the ramps, but it’s a thoughtful mix of high street or local brands sprinkled with luxury labels (only if you wish). And, while doing that we are consciously or unconsciously creating our own everyday brand of style, and having loads of fun doing it too. Think about it – a large part of our day is spent in casual clothes so why not give it a stylish spin and be incredibly happy wearing it too. After all, we understand the transformative power of looking and feeling good. Another marvellous thing about street style is that it can effortlessly transition into formal wear, any time of the day, with just a slight change of footwear or accessories. An absolute win-win for our mind, body, soul!

So, while we are on this subject, as inspiration, we bring you some of the most-liked stylish personas from around the globe and, of course, Kolkata who have perfected the art of street style by mixing luxury with high street brands with such ease that it makes us want to be a part of it and make us feel that we can do it too!

Jenna Lyons: The former executive creative director and president of retailer J. Crew, a businesswoman and the current cast member of Housewives of New York, epitomises the art of subtle glamour. Her looks are ‘truly original’. She has elevated the street style genre, making it cool again. Her looks evokes cool but serious business. She reminds us that there’s a lot about fashion that’s beautiful.

Leandra Medine Cohen: The American fashion blogger and author, who shaped the way millennial women dress, is the queen of great street style. Her style is witty, never boring, always imaginative and one can sense a relaxed energy in the way she dresses up. Leandra looks like the girl who is having the most fun!

Nicole Warne Shadbolt: The social media star is the epitome of chic. She keeps it classy and elegant yet there is a laid-back attitude that permeates through her looks which makes it all so approachable and appealing at the same time. We love it.

Karnika Kisnadwala: Karnika, the founder and CEO of Kaanjj, an e-commerce platform of South Asian designers, knows the transformative power of looking good. Based in London and Mumbai, her everyday personal style is all about subtle glamour and good vibes.

Surbhi Shukla: Based in Mumbai and a stylist by profession, she is manifesting an innate and highly curated sense of style. Surbhi’s personal style is understated. Never a bid for attention, but just an expression of her personality.

Karuna Ezara Parikh: A poet, screenwriter, TV journalist, entrepreneur and an author, Kolkata-based Karuna permeates a lively spirit in every situation. Her style is modern, eclectic and bohemian. She can carry off a western look and a sari with equal ease. Her everyday style is eclectic and electric – just like her.

Chikky Goenka: A luxury style curator, an influencer and the founder of RePraise by Chikky Goenka, knows how to strike a balance between luxury and high street brands. Her street style is especially inspiring with elegance and she always dares to be creative outside the margins. Her looks are high quality and luxurious but loads of fun.

Radhika Chopra: She is the face of Sabyasachi and Payal Khandwala, among many. There is an implied confidence in the way she dresses up. Her street style conveys her sense of playfulness. She knows how to keep it bright and playful without ever sacrificing the overall style. Her looks are designed to have a great time.

Parno Mittra: An actor par excellence, Parno’s cheery disposition breathes life into any room she walks in. Just like her carefree persona her style evokes – sporty and spicy.

The author is a former disinterested lawyer, a full-time interior enthusiast, a clothes horse and currently masquerading as the founder of a clothing brand - HAŃSHU