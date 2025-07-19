Kolkata rain got you down? Skincare to decluttering — things to do when it rains non-stop

1 7 iStock

Rainy days often feel drawn out, with waterlogged roads and brutal traffic making stepping out an ordeal. The skies appear infernally dark and the downpour often feels like nature’s never-ending daily soap. However, being cooped up is not always dull and dreary. If you strike the right chords, it can be both rejuvenating and restorative. My Kolkata has curated a list of activities you can indulge in when it is raining cats and dogs.

Skincare, a pillow fort, and a playlist to complement the mood

Turn the gloom to glam! Apply your favourite facepack , lay against a stack of pillows and vibe to your favourite rainy-day songs . This self-care ritual is nothing short of therapy. Sing along to Bhage Re Mann, sway to Barso Re, or simply close your eyes and let Aaoge Jab Tum carry you into the world of wishful thinking and beloved fictional characters.

Books, poetry, podcast

Sit next to a window, and let the raindrops tracing the glass become your backdrop. Lose yourself in the pages of a gripping thriller or a Victorian romance. Or better still, wield the quill yourself. Surrender to a spontaneous overflow of emotions and weave a delightful tapestry of verse. Alternatively, you may choose to do nothing, absolutely nothing! Plug in your earphones and tap play on your favourite podcast — listen, learn and unwind.

Draw, paint, sketch

Unleash your inner artist and let your imagination take over. Whether it’s a canvas or the pages of a sketchbook, smear the blank spaces with bold strokes, delicate lines or whatever your heart desires. After all, why paint the town only red when you can reimagine it in every shade?

DIY sessions, puzzles, games

Experiment with a new style of makeup or craft simple pieces of home decor. Dive into an engaging session of self-portraits and reels — with rain playing the perfect co-star. Challenge your mind with puzzles of different kinds — sudoku, jigsaw crossword or Rubik’s cube. Play dumb charades with family or enjoy your own company, revisiting a favourite board game from childhood.

Movie marathon and endless munching

Nestle into a cloud of blankets, curl up on the couch or stretch on your bed and binge watch your favourite feel-good romances , shows and horror films . Keep your go-to snacks close — a steaming bowl of ramen, a bucket of popcorn or a tub of chicken wings dripping with your favourite sauce. Alternatively, the timeless khichuri and telebhaja also make for a great combo.

Clean, cook, declutter

Getting food delivered on a rainy day can be a nightmare, with congested traffic and slushy roads. So, why not channel your inner masterchef and cook up a storm at home — from flavourful rice bowls to sumptuous kebabs. You could even try baking warm and spongy mug cakes that are super fun, quick and easy to make.

Once your cooking spree is over, it’s time to tackle the mess left behind. While cleaning up the kitchen, take the chance to declutter your wardrobe too. And if you still have some energy to spare, give your vanity and bookshelves a good clean. Sometimes, cleaning can be a surprisingly satisfying stressbuster.

