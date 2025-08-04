Jharkhand's 'Dishom Guru' Shibu Soren dies at 81; leaders remember him as champion of tribal rights

Shibu Soren, Rajya Sabha MP, former Union Minister, Jharkhand Chief Minister and one of the founders of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, died on Monday.

The death of the 81-year-old leader marks the end of a political era that saw the tribal movement rise to national prominence.

His son Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren shared the news of his father's death on X. "Beloved Dishom Guruji has left us. I lost everything today," he said.

1 7 Members of the Rajya Sabha observe a moment of silence to pay respects to JMM founder and former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren(PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

National leaders cutting across party lines condoled the death of the veteran leader.

PM Narendra Modi remembered Shibu Soren as a "grassroots leader".

"Shri Shibu Soren Ji was a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people. He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Spoke to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," Modi said on X.

2 7 In this March 9, 2011 photo, Shibu Soren at Parliament House, in New Delhi.(PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also mourned Soren's demise and remembered his struggle for the rights of the tribal communities.

Sharing an X post, Amit Shah wrote, "The news of the demise of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shri Shibu Soren ji is extremely saddening. He struggled for decades for the rights and empowerment of the tribal community in Jharkhand. With his simple personality and humble nature, he connected with the masses."

President Droupadi Murmu said Mr Soren's death is a big loss "in the space of social justice". "He championed the cause of tribal identity and formation of the state of Jharkhand. Besides his work at the grassroots, he also contributed as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, as a Union Minister and as a Member of Parliament. His emphasis on the welfare of the people, especially the tribal communities, will always be remembered. I extend my deepest condolences to his son and Chief Minister of Jharkhand Shri Hemant Soren Ji, other family members and admirers," she said in a statement.

3 7 Kalpana Soren, seeks blessing of her father-in-law Shibu Soren, ahead of her nomination papers filing in 2024(PTI)

Congress leader and national sokesperson Jairam Ramesh also condoled the JMM patriarch's passing away.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "'Guruji' Shibu Soren, who has just passed away, was not just an MP and three-time CM. He was THE pivotal figure in the movement that led to the creation of Jharkhand exactly 25 years ago." "He was truly a legend whose passion for social and economic justice was inspirational. He contributed heavily to the making of the Forest Rights Act, 2006 and the Land Acquisition Act, 2013," the Congress general secretary in-charge communications said.

The Congress also postponed a scheduled press conference by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in view of Shibu Soren's demise.

4 7 In this May 16, 2019 photo, Shibu Soren at his residence, in Dumka (PTI)

In a post on X in Hindi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "I am saddened by the demise of former Jharkhand Chief Minister, former Union Minister and founder of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Shibu Soren Ji. He fought all his life for a separate Jharkhand state and for the rights of its people to water, forest, land and for the protection of tribal culture."

In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of former Jharkhand Chief Minister and senior JMM leader Shibu Soren ji.” “A strong voice of the tribal society, Soren ji fought for their rights and interests throughout his life. His role in the creation of Jharkhand will always be remembered,” Gandhi said.

“I express my deepest condolences to Hemant Soren ji and the entire Soren family as well as all the supporters of Guruji,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Also Read Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day as mark of respect to Shibu Soren

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled Soren's demise. “The news of the death of former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and founder of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Shri Shibu Soren ji is very saddening. My deepest condolences to Chief Minister Hemant Soren ji, Smt. Kalpana Soren ji and all the family members,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X.

“Shibu Soren ji was the voice of tribals, Dalits and deprived classes. His contribution will always be remembered and inspiring,” she said.

5 7 In this March 9, 2003 photo, Shibu Soren at his official residence, in Ranchi. (PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said a chapter of Jharkhand's history came to an end."My heart-felt condolences to my brother @HemantSorenJMM, his son and current Chief Minister of Jharkhand, as well as to his entire family, fraternity, and his all followers at large," she said in a post on X.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep sorrow on the demise of the former Jharkhand CM. In his condolence message, Nitish Kumar said that Shibu Soren's demise is an "irreparable loss" for the country.

6 7 In this Oct. 22, 2000 photo, Shibu Soren at a rally, in Ranchi (PTI)

BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik said that he would be remembered for his dedicated fight for the rights of the tribal and marginalised people.

Patnaik, also a five-time chief minister of Odisha, said in a post on X: "He was a prominent tribal leader and will be remembered for his dedication to the fight for the rights of the tribal and marginalised people. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, friends, and followers in the hour of grief".

7 7 Jharkhand CMHemant Soren with his father and JMM chief Shibu Soren during celebrations of the latter's 80th birthday, in Ranchi(PTI)

The Jharkhand Assembly was on Monday adjourned sine die as a mark of respect to Shibu Soren.

Adjourning the House sine die, Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato said, "Dishom Guru Shibu Soren left for heavenly abode today... His demise is not only an irreparable loss to Jharkhand but to the nation... He was known for his fight for the poor..." The legislators were seen raising slogans such as 'Shibu Soren Amar Rahe' (Long live Shibu Soren) as soon as the House assembled for the day.

Rajya Sabha proceedings too, were adjourned for the day as a mark of respect following the death of sitting MP Shibu Soren.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh read out an obituary reference after which MPs stood in their places as a mark of respect to the departed soul.