Kolkata’s beer lovers reveal their ultimate food pairings on International Beer Day

Pictures by Amit Datta

The allure of a cold pint is never far from a food lover’s heart — especially when it’s matched with just the right plate. Whether it’s the crunch of tempura, the spice of chilli chicken, or the indulgence of fries, beer and food pairings offer a world of delicious contrasts and harmonies. On the occasion of International Beer Day (August 1), Cal-On at Hyatt Centric Ballygunge hosted an indulgent evening of curated beer and food pairings.

Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to East & North East India, shared a palate-opening revelation: “Honestly, I don't think I've ever had beer and sushi at a bar, but that's actually quite a nice combination.” He found a standout pairing in tempura sushi with India Pale Ale (IPA) — a fusion he hadn’t tried before, but one he’s eager to return to. “India Pale Ale and Japanese sushi is a good combination. I would come back for more of that, for sure.”

Fleming’s fondness for IPA is more than just about taste — it’s tied to Kolkata’s history. “India Pale Ale was invented because of Calcutta,” he explained. “The beer that they brewed in the UK would not travel all the way here. But the India pale ale was a recipe that would travel. That’s where it originated from.”

His go-to British staples like fish and chips and pies also rank high as beer companions, though he draws the line at pasta and salad. “Salads, that kind of stuff, definitely not with beer. You need something a little bit heavy.” Fleming also mentioned his rare find in the city: “This is only the second outlet I've found in Kolkata which has actually had [IPA] on tap... it’s the thing I miss most about my home.”

Elizabeth Lee, director of the American Center Kolkata, finds comfort in classic bar fare. “Wings are fantastic and of course, hot dogs are delicious too,” she said, citing spicy chicken wings and salty potato chips as her go-to picks. For her, beer demands something “a little bit heavy” and with a “bite to it.”

Shutterstock

Her favourite on the day? The Ezrahh, a seasonal craft beer with this particular batch being an American Amber Ale. She described it as bold yet easygoing. “The one that's in front of me,” she laughed, when asked what kind of beer she usually prefers.

Yukiko Yuasa, committee member of the Kolkata International Women's Club, leaned into the Indian experience with enthusiasm: “I love to have kebabs — chicken, prawn, fish, mutton... even vegetarian kebabs.” Her beer food pairing of choice is as inclusive as it is flavourful.

For Yukiko, beer’s versatility is one of its biggest strengths. “It's like a palate cleanser as well, which makes me eat more food,” she laughed. While she doesn’t believe there’s anything beer doesn’t go with, she holds a special fondness for light, fruity beers like Ambassador, a German wheat beer from Cal-On. She also gave a nod to beer and sushi: “Anything is great — any sushi with any beer.”Yukiko also admitted that one of her comfort pairs is beer and tempura fried prawns.

Rukshana A Kapadia, a noted food writer, favours light, refreshing beers — especially Pilsners — ideal for Kolkata’s weather. Her all-time favourite beer pairings? “Fried chicken, fish fingers, beer-battered fried fish and any kind of french fries,” she said. “I also actually really like a dry chilli chicken with beer.”

Jorge Barrientos, 27, from California and currently part of the US Consulate Security Forces, sticks with what he calls classic “bar food.” “French fries. Loaded or regular. And for sure pizza,” he said. His dislikes? “Vegetables,” he quipped without hesitation. “Sautéed vegetables” are not invited to his beer table.

Barrientos enjoys lagers, malt beers, and IPAs, though he hasn’t yet explored the world of stouts. His top picks from the event were Ambassador and Ezraah, both of which offered the kind of easy-drinking balance that complemented his favourite comfort foods.