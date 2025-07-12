Red-hot head-turner: Jackie Shroff’s Triumph Spitfire settles down in Kolkata

1 6 Classic Drivers Club

It’s not every day you come across a car that has Bollywood pedigree and timeless British style. But parked in a quiet corner of Kolkata, occasionally tearing down the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass or cruising the city’s heritage zones, is a gleaming, red 1963 Triumph Spitfire that once belonged to none other than Jackie Shroff. Yes, the bhidu himself. The current custodian of this roadster is Saikat Dutta, a vintage car enthusiast and regular face at historic motoring events across the country.

Born to stand out

Even when it debuted in the early 1960s, the Triumph Spitfire 4 was a breath of fresh air. In contrast to the slightly conservative Triumph Herald it was based on, the Spitfire was low-slung, curvy, and oozed sports sex appeal. Built on the same underpinnings as the Herald — including the 1200cc four-cylinder engine — it gained an edge with twin carburetors, lending it a slight performance bump. But its real appeal lay in the way it looked: sleek, compact, and provocatively styled with a “Coke bottle” waistline that still turns heads 60 years later.

From the silver screen to city streets

The early story of this particular Spitfire remains unclear, but what’s known is enough to set tongues wagging — the car once sat in Jackie Shroff’s garage. It was eventually acquired by Saikat Dutta, who brought it to Kolkata, where it has since become a familiar and adored sight. “People are often surprised when I tell them it used to belong to Jackie,” Saikat says. “It adds an extra sparkle to an already special car.”

This car is regularly seen as a prize winner at the prestigious Eastern India Motoring Group (EIMG) Concours, which takes place in Kolkata every year. It has won several awards, including the Second of Show award at the 2025 EIMG Concours at Lake Club, where it once again captured the admiration of enthusiasts and judges alike.

Inside the red rocket

This early Spitfire still sports the original 1963 dashboard design — a combination of vinyl and metal with twin dominant dials at the centre: a speedometer and rev counter. Surrounding them are smaller gauges for fuel, temperature, and oil. The car’s red paint gleams under the sun, and the wire-spoked chrome wheels offer elegance and aggression in equal measure. While the two-seater cabin is low and snug, it features roll-up windows and comes with both a soft top and an optional hardtop that Saikat uses during Kolkata’s monsoons and sultry summers.

The drive and the drama

Despite its race-ready looks, the Spitfire isn’t a full-blown sports car in performance terms. The 1200cc engine, though smooth, is more grand tourer than track beast — think British countryside, not Nürburgring. Still, the driving experience remains deeply satisfying. “It’s not about how fast it goes,” Saikat explains, “It’s about how it makes you feel when you drive it. And this car makes you feel like a film star.”

Scene stealer in Jamshedpur

That cinematic charm was on full display during a 2023 vintage rally in Jamshedpur, where the Spitfire — trucked in from Kolkata — was mobbed by the press and car lovers alike. Barricades had to be set up to manage the crowd as media cameras swarmed the car and its cap-wearing, ever-smiling owner. The Spitfire made front-page appearances in several local publications after the event.

Bhidu to Bengal icon

Today, Jackie Shroff’s former ride is a regular fixture at vintage car rallies in Kolkata. Saikat drives it all-year round, especially during the city’s crisp winters. The red Spitfire is unmistakable — low, shiny, and slicing through traffic with flair, its current owner wearing his signature baseball cap. From the garages of Mumbai’s film world to the colonial streets of Kolkata, this car’s journey has been nothing short of cinematic.