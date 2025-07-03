Sights, sounds and smells of Rath’er melas in Kolkata: Things that make it truly complete

1 6

Rath’er mela in Kolkata is more than just a fair. It’s a feeling of tradition, joy and nostalgia. From the unmistakable aroma of hot jalebis to the vibrant toy stalls, handmade wares, potted saplings and more, every corner evokes happy memories. From Naktala and Thakurpukur to Bagbazar and Kasba Rathtala — here are some things that make these fairs the Rath’er mela of our childhood.

Papad bhaja and Rath’er mela go hand in hand. The crispy delights fried fresh at the stalls are a nostalgic must-have during the fair. Served hot with a sprinkle of black salt, papad bhaja is more than just a snack. For many, Rath’er mela feels incomplete without munching on this crackling treat.

At these fairs, the air is thick with the sweet scent of sizzling syrup and bubbling batter. It is a sign that malpua and jalebi are close by. These deep-fried, syrup-soaked delights are not just crowd favourites, but essential to the mela experience. Whether you are biting into a crispy jalebi or savouring a crunchy from outside and soft from inside malpua, these sweets add a festive flavour to Rath’er Mela.

Handmade bamboo toys are a timeless highlight, evoking memories of simpler days. From taal patar sepoy to ships, these colourful creations are crafted by local artisans using age-old techniques. Children are drawn to their charm, while adults feel a wave of nostalgia. In a world of plastic and silicone, these humble bamboo toys keep tradition alive and are an irreplaceable part of the Rath’er mela magic.

One of the most charming corners of Rath er Mela is where life blooms and chirps. The stalls selling plant saplings alongside birds, fish, rabbits, and guinea pigs are the most tempting part. From tiny tulsi pots to flowering marigolds, the saplings still draw nature lovers. However, the fish and animals are not seen much nowadays. These stalls would turn the mela into a living, breathing pet fair.

No trip to a Rath’er mela is complete without a cloud of pink or white cotton candy twirling on a stick. Spun fresh and handed out by vendors, this sugary treat is a childhood favourite that instantly transports you back in time. Kids smile with joy, cheeks sticky with sweetness, while grown-ups can’t resist a nostalgic bite. Light, fluffy, and festive — cotton candy adds a dash of whimsy to the mela’s magic.