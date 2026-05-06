India, Vietnam seal enhanced strategic partnership; focus on defence, trade

1 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Vietnam President To Lam during a meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi.(All images by PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

India and Vietnam on Wednesday elevated their relations to enhanced comprehensive strategic partnership and vowed to significantly expand economic and defence ties following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vietnamese President To Lam.

Modi said the two countries have a common outlook for the Indo-Pacific and both sides will continue to contribute to the rule-of-law, peace, stability, and prosperity.

2 6 President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Vietnam President To Lam, centre, during the latter's ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.

It is understood that China's growing military muscle-flexing figured in the delegation-level talks between the two sides.

Lam, accompanied by a high-level delegation, kick-started his three-day trip to India on Tuesday. It is his first state visit to the country since his election as the president this month.

India and Vietnam decided to elevate ties to the level of an enhanced comprehensive strategic partnership, PM Modi said in his media statement.

3 6 Vietnam President and Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) General Secretary To Lam pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, at Raj Ghat, in New Delhi. MoS Nityanand Rai, left, and others are also present.

"Vietnam is a key pillar of India's Act East Policy and Vision Ocean. In the Indo-Pacific region as well, we share a common outlook," Modi said.

"Through our strengthening defence and security cooperation, we will continue to contribute to the rule-of-law, peace, stability, and prosperity," he said.

The prime minister said India will broaden its relations with ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) with Vietnam's cooperation.

4 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vietnam President To Lam and others during delegation-level talks, in New Delhi.

To boost financial connectivity, we decided to enhance cooperation between the central banks of the two countries, he said.

India's UPI and Vietnam's fast payment system are going to be linked soon, he added.

India is also targeting trade worth $25 billion with Vietnam by 2030, Modi said. "Through new initiatives in critical minerals, rare earths, and energy cooperation, we will ensure the economic security and supply chain resilience of both countries," Modi told reporters.

5 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vietnam President To Lam, left, during a joint press statement at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Trade between India and Vietnam crossed $16 billion in the Indian fiscal year that ended in March 2026.

In his remarks, Lam said both sides agreed to deepen political trust and elevate security cooperation.

6 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Vietnam President To Lam, right, ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi.

Last year, the two sides inked a pact to set up a framework for submarine search, rescue and support mechanism. They also signed a letter of intent (LoI) to strengthen bilateral defence industry collaboration.