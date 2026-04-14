Mud planters to kitchen scraps: Beginner-friendly gardening hacks for Kolkata homes

1 6 Photos: Shutterstock

ADVERTISEMENT

For every gardener in Kolkata, one problem is persistent — insufficient space. But, gardening doesn’t demand sprawling terraces or expert skills — just a little jugaad and patience works just fine!

For every rookie gardener, navigating the city’s humid climate following a few smart, low-effort hacks can make all the difference. So, to help you start building your oasis, My Kolkata spoke to Kolkata-based plant expert, Professor Biswajit Das, to learn how new gardeners can build a lush green corner without burning a hole in their pocket.

Start your journey with low-maintenance plants

2 6

Care for plants may vary between indoor and outdoor varieties. Since most of us don’t have adequate space in our homes, it’s best to pick plants from the nursery that don’t require constant care.

“If you are planning to nurture an indoor plant, go for a cactus or adenium, as it reduces the stress of frequent watering,” Das said.

He added, “If you’re a bit more enthusiastic and prefer colours to sprawl and sway in your window garden, go for orchids. They don’t require much water every day.”

Watering your plants regularly doesn’t ensure longevity

3 6

Watering your plants regularly is important, but that alone doesn’t guarantee their longevity. “Proper care involves the right amount of sunlight, suitable soil, regular pruning, and occasional fertilising. Overwatering or neglecting other needs can harm them,” said Das. A balanced approach tailored to each plant type ensures they thrive and stay healthy for years.

Take extra precautions to prevent fungal infection

4 6

Since we live in a tropical region, plants are more prone to fungal infections. To prevent such issues, it’s best to treat your plants with a fungicide, which is readily available at nearby nurseries.

Plant nutrition is a necessity

5 6

Just like any living organism, plants also require nutrition. Hence, ensuring proper nutritional balance is a must. “Bone dust and horn dust are powerful organic, slow-release fertilisers used to enhance soil health and plant growth. Also, herbicides improve plant nutrition indirectly by eliminating weeds, allowing crops to grow healthier and access more resources,” he said.

Pro Tip: You can make your own batch of herbal compost at home using kitchen waste, such as vegetable scraps and residues.

What types of pots must we use for plants?

6 6

Bone china pots are not advisable for planting, at least in the initial stages. It’s always better to go for mud pots. Before making your garden aesthetically pleasing, focus on its health. Mud pots help plants absorb excess water, maintain soil balance, and promote better root growth, ensuring strong, healthy plants.