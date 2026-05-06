Two explosions in Punjab within hours: Blast near army cantonment in Amritsar after Jalandhar incident, no injuries reported

1 8 Security personnel and locals gather near the BSF headquarters at BSF Chowk after a scooter caught fire, in Jalandhar, Tuesday, May 5, 2026. Locals claimed they heard a blast-like sound before the scooter caught fire, police said. (PTI photos)

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Two explosion-like incidents were reported within hours in Punjab on Tuesday night, triggering security concerns in the border state.

While a blast was reported near the army cantonment area in Khasa, Amritsar, another incident involving a scooter fire occurred outside the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters in Jalandhar earlier in the evening. No casualties have been reported in either case.

2 8 Security personnel stand guard near the Army cantonment area in Khasa following an explosion, in Amritsar, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Preliminary investigation suggested that an object was hurled towards the boundary wall, triggering the blast, police said.

Amritsar blast near army cantonment

The second incident took place late Tuesday night near the army cantonment area in Khasa, Amritsar district.

Amritsar (Rural) SSP Suhail Mir Qasim said, “We received information around 11 pm that a loud sound was heard on a road in Khasa. Thereafter, our teams reached there immediately.”

3 8 A security personnel keeps vigil near the blast site close to the Army cantonment area in Khasa, in Amritsar, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Preliminary investigation suggested that an object was hurled towards the boundary wall, triggering the blast, police said.

He added that preliminary findings suggest an object was thrown towards a boundary wall, triggering the explosion. “Preliminary inspection and analysis showed that someone had come and thrown something towards the boundary wall, leading to an explosion,” he said.

Police teams, including forensic experts and the bomb disposal squad, were deployed to the site to collect samples and examine the area. Superintendent of Police Aditya S Warrier also visited the spot and confirmed that investigation was underway. Army officials also reached the location following the incident.

4 8 Security personnel remain deployed near the blast site close to the Army cantonment area at Khasa, in Amritsar district, Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Jalandhar scooter fire near BSF headquarters

Hours earlier, a separate incident was reported in Jalandhar around 8 pm, where a scooter parked near BSF Chowk caught fire outside the BSF Punjab Frontier headquarters, causing panic in the area.

5 8 Police personnel inspect the site after a scooter parked near the BSF Chowk caught fire, in Jalandhar, Punjab, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Police said no one was injured and the area was cordoned off immediately. However, locals claimed they heard a blast-like sound before the fire.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur said, “Prima facie, the facts are that an Activa (scooter) parked here (Jalandhar) caught fire. We are still verifying the facts on the ground.”

6 8 Security personnel inspect the remains of a scooter after a fire incident near the BSF headquarters, in Jalandhar, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

She added, “It is too early to say that a blast has taken place, adding that they are carrying out an investigation.” Kaur also said, “We cannot confirm anything at the moment. We are investigating from all angles. If new details emerge, we will share them.”

Police identified the rider of the scooter as 22-year-old Gurpreet Singh. A relative said he worked as a parcel delivery agent and was near his parked vehicle when it suddenly caught fire. “Gurpreet then rang up his father and informed him about the incident,” the relative said.

A forensic team, dog squad, and bomb disposal unit also inspected the Jalandhar site.

7 8 Security personnel inspect the remains of a scooter after a fire incident near the BSF headquarters, in Jalandhar, Tuesday, May 5, 2026. Locals claimed they heard a blast-like sound before the scooter caught fire, police said.

Opposition raises law and order concerns

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said in an X post, “A blast in a delivery scooter in a crowded area exposes a serious collapse of law and order. Punjab is a sensitive border state; such incidents raise grave national security concerns. Yet, while the AAP-led Punjab government is busy parading its MLAs before the President, the BJP-led Centre is equally distracted and failing in its responsibility to ensure security. People deserve safety, not political theatre.”

8 8 A security personnel stands guard near the blast site close to the Army cantonment area in Khasa, in Amritsar, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Preliminary investigation suggested that an object was hurled towards the boundary wall, triggering the blast, police said.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia also questioned the situation, asking, “From the Shambhu railway track to the busy BSF Chowk in Jalandhar, continuous blasts within a week -- has Punjab's security completely failed?”

Investigation underway

Police in both Amritsar and Jalandhar have said investigations are ongoing and have not ruled out any angle at this stage. Security has been tightened in sensitive areas as forensic teams examine evidence from both sites.

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