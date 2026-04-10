Beyond laal-shada: Fresh colour combinations to try this Bengali New Year

For Bengalis, the laal-shada aesthetic is timeless. But not every occasion has to mean repeating the same colour combination. My Kolkata spoke to fashion designer Abhishek Ray for tips about iconic and iconoclastic pairings that will ensure your outfits are absolutely head-turning.

Sap green and rust

1 5 All pictures: Soumyajit Dey

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Think light, embroidered kurtas for men, and floral or subtly sequined anarkalis or kurta sets for women. For necklines, women can opt for mandarin collars or scoop necks, while men can experiment with something unique like an angrakha style.

How to style your outfit?

Keep accessories minimal — men can stick to watches or simple studs, paired with kolhapuris or nagras.

Women can choose danglers or dainty necklaces to complement their outfit. Remember if you’re going heavy on the earrings, skip the neckpiece and vice versa.

Round it off with stilettos or elegant ethnic sandals.

Ray recommends wearing breathable fabrics like cotton or chanderi this summer.

Olive green and fuchsia-pink

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This combination also works beautifully for partners looking to complement each other. Think a frilled, ruffled sari in olive green for the woman, paired with a bright, embroidered fuchsia-pink zardosi kurta for the man.

Alternatively, opt for an olive green sari with fuchsia-pink borders, or a solid-coloured sari styled with a contrasting blouse, crop top or jacket.

Men can play with solid kurtas paired with contrasting pyjamas. Other options include an olive green kurta with fuchsia pink floral motifs worn with churidar or dhoti pants, or a fuchsia-pink kurta teamed with olive green bottoms.

How to style the outfit?

Use accessories to add a pop of colour. For instance, women in an olive green sari can opt for magenta, stone-studded jewellery. Men, on the other hand, can consider sleek gold chains to elevate the look.

Navy blue and orange

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Men can style a navy blue kurta with orange embroidery. “You can make it even more striking by pairing it with ruched palazzos,” suggested Ray.

Women can opt for an orange, gold-sheen sari teamed with a navy blue, textured turtleneck blouse — a look that’s spot on.

How to style the outfit?

Keep the accessories delicate. Avoid chunky, gaudy pieces and let the embroidery on the kurta and the detailing on the sari do the talking.

Grey and orange

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Think a grey jersey blouse paired with an orange sari, or a grey kurta set bedecked with orange threadwork, motifs and embroidery.

Men can opt for textured grey kurtas with orange detailing. Team it with an orange churidar, classic black bottoms or even a gold dhoti.

How to style the outfit?

Pearls can beautifully complement this look for women, while orange or gold drop earrings are another elegant option. If the blouse features a higher neckline, skip the neckpiece.

Men can keep it minimal yet stylish with gold studs and a classic gold watch.

Pink and pistachio green

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Think a pink ensemble with pistachio green borders or detailing. Or, flip the palette for an equally striking effect. Men can also opt for a blush pink kurta paired with pistachio green bottoms.

How to style the outfit?

Women can accessorise with matching stone-studded earrings or even pearls. Men can keep it minimal with a delicate gold chain, a sleek kada and nagras.